Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A2QBSN ISIN: NO0010890304 Ticker-Symbol: 606 
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 13:45
Aker Carbon Capture AS: Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q2 2022 results

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its second-quarter 2022 results on 11 July 2022.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220711_1/

Time and date: Monday, 11 July 2022 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

CONTACT:

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture--presentation-of-q2-2022-results,c3592641

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/i/q4-invitation2022,c3065432

Q4 Invitation2022

