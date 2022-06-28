ChainThat, an Xceedance company specialising in software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms for the global insurance sector, today announced that Insight Risk has successfully deployed Beyond Policy Administration (BPA), a next-generation policy administration platform.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, U.S.A., Insight Risk is a technology-driven, builders' risk-focused managing general agency (MGA). To reinforce organisational growth, the company sought a core platform capable of rapid, full product deployment and policy lifecycle change management. Another key requirement was a flexible, adaptable framework to support the evolving priorities of the business, its customers, and fronting partners. Insight Risk identified BPA from ChainThat as the most comprehensive fit to meet the company's operational needs and expansion objectives.

"Our company set out to use connected devices to drive better underwriting and risk selection," said Chad Hollingsworth, president of Insight Risk. "Adopting BPA as our core platform allows us to improve risk evaluation and loss control, streamline engagements with agents and brokers, and provide peace of mind to our fronting carriers. With BPA, we can adapt to market changes quickly, focus on generating new revenue, and provide best-in-class service to our customers and capacity providers, such as Munich Re Group Specialty Insurance Services."

The advanced and secure technical framework of the BPA platform is built on a modern micro-services architecture. BPA provides full API access to all policy administration system (PAS) components as well as a modern, drag-and-drop interface to deploy, manage, and update both standard and complex insurance products in near real-time. The system supports the end-to-end policy lifecycle, improves data connectivity, and can be integrated as a self-branded, external broker or customer portal. BPA includes a self-service reporting suite that is configurable to meet the data analytics needs of any insurance organisation.

"Insight Risk's innovative technology deployment approach to boost underwriting performance, reduce losses, and focus on customer service is exactly what we had in mind when designing BPA as a SaaS platform that complements and flexes with the business needs and growth of insurers," said David Edwards, ChainThat CEO. "As the insurance MGA market expands and continues to gain momentum, the organisations in this space need to differentiate themselves effectively. BPA helps our clients level the technology playing field so they can focus on their unique business sectors and product offerings."

For more information about the Beyond Policy Administration platform from ChainThat, visit chainthat.com/bpa.

About Insight Risk

Insight Risk Technologies is a technology-focused Builder's Risk MGA that bundles Internet of Things (IoT) water damage prevention solutions, sound underwriting, and proactive risk management to reduce water damage losses by up to 90%. By owning the IoT technology solutions, we remove a major barrier to a safer and better-connected jobsite, helping leading brokers, contractors, and owners/developers avoid losses and minimise the impact of unforeseen events. For more information, visit www.insightrisktec.com.

About ChainThat

ChainThat, an Xceedance company, provides innovative SaaS-based insurance technology products that allow brokers, carriers, and MGAs to realise the full potential of their business. For more information, visit www.chainthat.com.

