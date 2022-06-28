Europe's leading price intelligence SaaS company opens offices in Texas and Florida.

Minderest, Europe's leading price intelligence and competitor price monitoring company, announces that it has established a U.S. presence with the opening of offices in Texas and Florida to support its continued growth in North America.

Minderest has selected Dallas, Texas for its first U.S. sales office and Miami, Florida for a customer success center to better serve the growing roster of clients of its highly-scalable pricing software and services in North America. This new U.S. presence will also enable Minderest to support customers of Reactev, its innovative AI-powered dynamic pricing platform which helps physical and eCommerce retailers leverage artificial intelligence and Big Data to optimize pricing and forecast demand.

"We've been serving North American clients for several years now, so we decided that both our product and team were ready for the challenge of establishing a presence in the United States. The U.S. is the largest retail market in the world, so it is strategic for us to have a presence there as we continue our mission to become one of the Top 3 price monitoring companies in the world," said Antonio Tomás, CEO of Minderest. "I am very proud of the success we have achieved with our European team and our own resources, without the need for external funding. Now that we're in the U.S., we will be able to better serve our customers as well as accelerate our expansion in the market."

This U.S. expansion coincides with the recent celebration of Minderest's 10th Anniversary, during which the company recognized its numerous achievements since its founding in 2012, including exponential growth, being consistently ranked on the Financial Times' prestigious FT1000 list of Europe's fastest growing companies, and having customers in more than 30 countries.

About Minderest

Minderest helps retailers and manufacturers monitor prices to enable them to control their sales channels. Minderest's award-winning SaaS platform helps companies stay competitive and maximize their sales and profitability. Minderest has customers in more than 30 countries and serves the needs of SMBs and enterprise clients such as Carrefour, eBay, Sony and Shiseido. Learn more at minderest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005107/en/

Contacts:

Maria Jose Guerrero Content Communication Manager mariajose.guerrero@minderest.com