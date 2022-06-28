Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence and tech stocks, releases a sector snapshot on the ongoing microchip shortages and companies providing solutions, featuring technology company GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Read the full microchip article on Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2022/technology/06280Innovate-as-Microchip-Shortage.asp

The global microchip shortage, beginning in 2020 and further exacerbated this year by ongoing supply chain issues and trade impacted by geopolitical factors such as the Russia-Ukraine War, has forced governments and many firms to rethink their strategies to meet demand, In the US, the Senate passed a bipartisan measure called the CHIPS Act in the summer of 2021 to spend $52 billion USD for the subsidization of computer chip manufacturing and research in the country. But according to the Washington Post, "the process of combining the House and Senate bills has been bogged down over disputes about elements of the legislation unrelated to chips, including climate provisions and trade with China."

Microchip giant Intel recently invested $20 billion in a chip-factory project in Ohio. Regarding the CHIPS Act, William Moss, a spokesman for Intel, said in an emailed statement to the Washington Post:

"…the scope and pace of our expansion in Ohio will depend heavily on funding from the CHIPS Act. Unfortunately, CHIPS Act funding has moved more slowly than we expected and we still don't know when it will get done. It is time for Congress to act so we can move forward at the speed and scale we have long envisioned for Ohio and our other projects."

A recent report published by Transparency Market Research found that the global market for SoCs (System-on-a-chip) is projected to grow from roughly $151.8 billion USD in 2021 to $317.8 billion by the end of 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 percent in the forecast period 2022-31. Driving the demand for chips, according to the report, is the "increasing demand for high performance and low cost portable electronic devices and wearable devices such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, headsets, etc…," as well as their utility in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), an early stage technology developer in (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms, is an example of a firm innovating in the microchip space, with its 3D, multiplanar, integrated circuits (IC) design and manufacturing technology. Most recently, GBT announced that it is researching the development of a machine learning-driven, automated integrated circuits design environment, enabling Fast-Track, Design-to-Silicon capabilities. Regarding the development, the Company's CTO, Danny Rittman explained:

"We are researching an IC solution that would target small start-up companies to large corporations in the semiconductor industry with varying design requirements. With GBT's new approach, we aim to develop a machine learning-driven, one automated IC design flow, enabling Fast-Track Design-to-Silicon for IC design houses. The way we want to do this is by combining traditionally separate front-end and back-end chip design flows into one integrated environment that accelerates the overall design cycle and reducing the IC development costs. A typical microchip design process includes many steps which are classified as front-end and back-end tasks. Various steps are executed using separate EDA tools which require vast amount of integration and design environment adjustments. The new, machine learning-driven flow that we are researching aims to provide one-stop design environment advanced capabilities, with high levels of automation, with the goal of enabling the delivery of superior quality designs, with much faster completion time. The usage of our deep learning and advanced computational geometry algorithms aims to produce a comprehensive design environment, enabling efficient digital/analog design and implementation, particularly with advanced manufacturing nodes. In addition, we are also researching incorporating other capabilities into the system which may include functional and physical verification, simulations, power optimization, characterization, or yield management. With this research we aim to standardize digital and analog IC's design, simulation, verification and characterization. We firmly believe that a one, intelligent, automated IC design environment will introduce a significant productivity enhancement for IC design firms, reducing their overall projects design time and bringing them faster to market."

Earlier in June, tech giant Apple announced the M2 chip - an evolution of its M1 which debuted earlier in 2022 - described as "the next generation of Apple silicon designed specifically for the Mac." The new chip boasts "an 18 percent faster CPU, a 35 percent more powerful GPU, and a 40 percent faster Neural Engine," than its predecessor. Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said:

"M2 starts the second generation of M-series chips and goes beyond the remarkable features of M1. With our relentless focus on power-efficient performance, M2 delivers a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. And along with higher memory bandwidth and new capabilities like ProRes acceleration, M2 continues the tremendous pace of innovation in Apple silicon for the Mac."

Elsewhere in the space, electronic design automation firm Synopsys posted news that multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has certified the Synopsys digital and custom design flows for its industry-leading N3E and N4P process technologies. This, according to the press release, helps "customers optimize performance, power and area (PPA) for next-generation system-on-chips (SoCs) used in demanding mobile and high-performance computing applications." Suk Lee, Vice President of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC, commented:

"TSMC and Synopsys have successfully collaborated for decades, with the shared goal of helping our mutual customers meet the aggressive PPA demands of increasingly complex SoCs. By enabling Synopsys' design solutions on TSMC's high-performing and power-efficient N3E and N4P processes, customers can produce innovative, advanced chips for a variety of demanding, compute-intensive applications."

The semiconductor shortage continues to inhibit the supply of chips to manufacturers, but companies like the aforementioned GBT Technologies are keeping at innovation and making more efficient microchip designs. Though this scarcity might stretch into 2023, as a piece from Consumer Reports suggests, companies that persist in inventiveness and development may be better positioned in the market.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors. Learn about investing in stocks and get investor ideas in cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy, gaming and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news , Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp.

Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Disclosure: GTCH is a paid featured monthly stock on Investorideas.com.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129195