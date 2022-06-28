Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Grom Social Enterprises Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Grom Social Enterprises. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Paul Ward, President and Darren Marks, CEO of Grom Social Enterprises Inc.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted an Interview with Darren Marks, CEO of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Paul Ward, President of Grom Social Enterprises. Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most shareholders.





Paul Ward

President, Grom Social

Over 20 years with Nickelodeon as Executive Vice President where he oversaw daily operations of Nick at Nite while working with all departments to drive ratings and brand success.

Interview highlights:

We talked with Paul in-depth about Grom's relationship with each of Disney, Dreamworks, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon, Hasbro. Paul discusses his move from Nickelodeon to Grom, the potential introduction of a live role model, operating margins, Grom's educational services, web filtering, the acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media and more.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/c-level-interview-grom/







Darren Marks

Chairman / CEO Grom Social

Over 30 years of public company experience at the CEO and Director level.

Co-founder and creator of NASDAQ listed telecommunications company.

Extensive experience in commercializing new products.

Interview highlights:

Darren gives us an overview of his vision for the company going forward. We asked about potential acquisitions. Whether or not he expects gross profit margin and operating income to scale on par with rising revenues. Which segment may proportionally drive revenue growth in FYE 2022 and more.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/c-level-interview-grom/

About Grom Social Enterprises Inc

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is an entertainment, technology and social media company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web-filtering technology and safe, secure social media for kids. What sets Grom apart is that they invite parents and caregivers to join in playing an active role to keep kids safe, engaged and entertained. For more information, please visit www.gromsocial.com.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/c-level-interview-grom/

