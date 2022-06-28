Madi Minerals Ltd: Madi Minerals Announces Work Program at Georgina Property

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Madi Minerals Ltd. (the "Company" or "Madi") (CSE:MADI) is pleased to provide an update to its exploration program on the Georgina Au-Cu-V Project located 45 km north of Campbell River, BC.

Madi Minerals Ltd. undertook an exploration programme on the Georgina Property from April 18 to June 24, 2021 at which time several soil samples returned anomalous results of Au ranging from 84 pbb to 998 ppb Au and five rock samples returned up to 3.49% copper as well as up to 202 ppm Vanadium.

The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 exploration program on the property which includes extending the geochemical grid in all directions, trenching and sampling of anomalies identified by the 2021 program as well as undertaking a geophysical interpretation.

The company expects the program to be completed in early July with assay results to follow.

Madi further announces the resignation of Gary Musil as CEO and President but will remain on with the Company as a Director. Mr. Musil's contributions to Madi since inception have been greatly appreciated. Michael England will assume the responsibilities of CEO and President effective immediately.

About Madi Minerals Ltd.

Madi Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration on the Georgina Project. The Georgina Property consists of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 2,069 ha approximately 20 km south of the coastal town of Sayward; 105 km north of Campbell River on Vancouver Island, within the Nanaimo Mining Division.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 18, 2022, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (1000315), has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike England

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone #604-307-4776

Email: mike@engcom.ca

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Madi Minerals Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706761/Madi-Minerals-Announces-Work-Program-at-Georgina-Property