Claro Analytics, the leading labor market intelligence platform and a WilsonHCG company, today announces the immediate availability of major enhancements that include hiring trends, talent benchmarking and real-time salary data that's designed to help companies make more informed decisions about competitive compensation.

New platform capabilities include salary benchmarking by location, position, skills and companies, as well as historical salary trends and salary insights about adjacent job titles. With Claro Analytics, companies can access real-time data to guide their talent strategies instead of relying on market data that shows trends already a few months old. Organizations can now leverage Claro Analytics' verifiable labor market data to Make Decisions At The Speed Of Now to stay one step ahead of their competitors.

Demand for accurate and verifiable labor market data is growing because these insights are helping companies forecast and adapt to the rapidly changing global labor market.

The 2022 People Analytics Technology report recently released by RedThread Research discussed Claro Analytics as a leading software company that provides a labor market analysis solution. "Companies need to understand current skills and plan for needed future skills in a complicated labor market, especially during a period of economic uncertainty," said Stacia Garr, Co-Founder Principal Analyst at RedThread Research. "As such, we see growing interest in labor market analysis tools like Claro Analytics. Organizations need to understand compensation trends, gain insights into the types of talent their competitors are hiring and identify geographies that are most suitable for growth."

Claro Analytics was recently acquired by WilsonHCG, a global leader in total workforce solutions. Commenting about today's announcement, John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG said, "Companies need insights about the current state of the labor market to help make strategic decisions about talent. The ability to assess and benchmark compensation data that's derived from more than 37 million jobs globally, and updated every week, is a game-changer for leaders."

Michael Beygelman, founder of Claro Analytics and now EVP, Product at WilsonHCG added, "Recent pay transparency legislation has accelerated demand for real-time compensation data. At the same time, increased economic pressure means companies will need the most current data on workforce availability and competitive hiring."

Companies that wish to learn more about Claro Analytics' new capabilities can schedule a product demo by visiting the Claro Analytics website.

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent, and talent consulting.

TALENT. It's more than a solution, it's who we are.

About Claro Analytics

Claro Analytics' mission is to organize all the world's workforce-related information and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. The company's innovative labor market intelligence platform is helping organizations with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity metrics and benchmarking, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.

