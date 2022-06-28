The global professional services firm ZS announced today a new ZAIDYN by ZS advisory board consisting of executives across the healthcare, product and technology industries. ZAIDYN is an intelligent, cloud-based life sciences platform that brings together advanced digital capabilities for improved business and patient outcomes.

Each of the three advisory board members will tap into their varied backgrounds to help ensure ZAIDYN achieves its mission of serving companies of all sizes as they digitally transform and scale customer engagement, field performance, analytics and clinical capabilities. As external advisors, they will collaborate with ZS leaders to further develop a product roadmap strategy, assess ZAIDYN's client impact and explore the potential evolution of a partner ecosystem.

"We are thrilled with the credentials and abilities of the three members of the new ZAIDYN advisory board," said Sanjay Joshi, ZS managing principal and ZAIDYN lead. "Their insights will be invaluable as ZS strives to ensure ZAIDYN will help our clients navigate an evolving healthcare ecosystem."

The three advisory board members are:

Andreas Mü?ller, a former Novartis executive who has experience in enterprise and venture roles across the healthcare, telecom, energy and software industries. Over the past 15 years, Müller has been committed to increasing access to life-changing medicines and to innovative tech-enabled business models for enhanced digital customer engagement. "ZAIDYN will play a key role in the engagement of partners across the healthcare ecosystem, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it," he said. "Change is accelerating in the healthcare industry, and I'm confident ZAIDYN can help the industry keep pace."

Dr. Pallab Chatterjee, an internationally recognized tech executive who brings extensive software experience from several industries, including retail, supply chain and education. Dr. Chatterjee has launched multiple products during his career and is an elected member of the National Academy of Engineers. "I'm excited about ZAIDYN because I believe it will break down silos in healthcare," he said. "I know what a successful product looks like and ZAIDYN will enable healthcare to deliver better patient outcomes in a shorter period of time."

Amit Walia, the CEO of Informatica, a leader in enterprise cloud data management, brings decades of product experience, in addition to his passion for technology development. Walia is the driving force behind Informatica's cloud-first transformation and its industry-leading cloud data management solutions, which are trusted by over 5,000 customers worldwide. "In a field where every second counts, I'm excited ZAIDYN will offer insightful reporting and analytics that healthcare stakeholders can use to make life-changing decisions faster," Walia said.

For more information about the ZAIDYN platform, please visit ZS.com/ZAIDYN.

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. We leverage our leading-edge analytics, plus the power of data, science and products to help our clients make more intelligent decisions, deliver innovative solutions and improve outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 12,000 employees in 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

