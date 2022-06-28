•Red Light Holland launches: 'Red Light. Set. Go!' program to work with exceptional local Oregonians from diverse backgrounds who wish to enter the legal psilocybin service market.

•Shunji Smith, Japanese American avid mushroom grower, teacher, and small business owner from Eugene, Oregon joins the program.

•Red Light Holland and Halo Collective mutually dissolve Red Light Oregon, Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles, is pleased to announce its updated plan regarding aiming to enter the legal psilocybin service market that will be created by the adoption of Measure 109 in the state of Oregon ("Measure 109").

While some of the regulations in Oregon are still unclear at this time, Measure 109 intends to promote diversity and provide a head start to local Oregonians, which prompted Red Light to create the 'Red Light. Set. Go!' program (the "Program") - a unique program aimed at working with exceptional Oregonians from diverse backgrounds who wish to enter the legal psilocybin service market. The Program will provide selected candidates with expert advice and funding to help them attempt to enter the legal psilocybin service market.

Shunji Smith, a Japanese American avid mushroom grower, teacher, and small business owner from Eugene, Oregon, is the first to team up with the Company under the Program.

"I've been a big believer in Red Light's mission since I first heard of them and I'm very grateful to join this Program," exclaimed Mr. Smith. "It's a big dream of mine to enter the Oregon Psilocybin services market on the manufacturing side and with Red Light's support, I believe together we can make a big impact," added Mr. Smith.

"We noticed a big gap between Measure 109's intentions and what we are seeing on the ground when it comes to promoting diversity and equity as the regulations are complex and entering the market requires initial capital that most individuals wishing to enter do not have access to" said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Red Light Holland. "Therefore, we established this Program to further align our vision with the intention of Measure 109 while seeking to provide value to our shareholders. With this Program, we will continue to grow our Mycelium network. Shunji has a combination of unique expertise and a deep passion for the promise of psilocybin services so we are very excited to work with him," added Mr. Shapiro.

Measure 109 will make psilocybin services available to Oregonians 21 years and older without a need for medical diagnosis. The service must include a required prep-session, psilocybin session in a licensed facility supervised by a licensed facilitator and a possibility of an integration session. On December 31, 2022, the Oregon Health Authority will prescribe forms and regulations necessary for the exact implementation. To follow the current state of regulations in Oregon check out OHA website: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/Oregon-Psilocybin-Services.aspx

Dissolution of Red Light Oregon, Inc.

Further to the Company's joint press with Halo Collective Inc. ("Halo") released date April 27, 2021, the Company wishes to announce that Halo and the Company have agreed to mutually dissolve Red Light Oregon, Inc.

"We wish Halo well, but after monitoring Oregon's developments of Measure 109 very closely and having conversations with an Oregonian Senator, Measure 109 committee members, legal counsel and our direct Red Light team on the ground - we genuinely believe that our true alignment and best step forward is with our newly formed 'Red Light. Set. Go!' initiative. We are excited to work with Shunji and look forward to more advancements in Oregon," said Sarah Hashkes, Red Light Holland Chief Technology and Innovation officer.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles.

