The study tracked 23,990 participants to discover which skills support physical, emotional, and mental fitness during challenging times.

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - The Resilience Institute analyzed data from 23,990 participants across all continents in seven languages. Before and after participating in resilience training programs, individuals completed a 60-question Resilience Diagnostic assessment. The assessment measures physical, emotional, cognitive, and values-based human factors and provides participants with personal action plans for improvement. Leaders within each participating organization received a detailed map of their workforce strengths and risks, designed to support learning, development, and transformation initiatives.

A spokesperson at the Resilience Institute stated, "Regardless of the challenges encountered during the past three years, participation in resilience training resulted in consistent improvement. We have demonstrated that growth is achievable despite substantial hardship and upheaval."

Resilience Institute conducted additional research, highlighting the five critical success factors distinguishing the most from the least resilient individuals. These factors are:

• Sleep

• Fulfillment

• Bounce

• Relaxation

• Focus

According to the report, which highlights Resilience Diagnostic scores across different demographics, resilience increases with age.

A spokesperson at the Resilience Institute said, "The skills supporting resilience shift over time. Young people respond differently to challenges than older generations, and their scores are much lower. Resilience training is essential for equipping Generation Z and young Millennials with the skills necessary to navigate uncertain times."

Regardless of age group and gender, participation in resilience training programs resulted in consistent gains in strengths and reduced risks. The report demonstrates that investing in resilience training is a proven way to increase well-being and productivity while mitigating organizational risks such as disengagement and talent loss.

Download the full report: https://resiliencei.com/resilience-research/2022-report/

About The Resilience Institute

The Resilience Institute is the world's leading provider of resilience research, training, and technology solutions. They work with organizations that believe in growing people to elevate performance and transform culture. Through the Resilience Diagnostic and a network of expert consultants, they deliver training to Fortune 500 companies via regional hubs worldwide.

