Water Technologies International, Inc. has Engaged Daszakl Bolton Accountants and Advisors to Complete a PCAOB Audit & will Raise Up To $1 Million in its Qualified Regulation "A" Offering

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC Markets:WTII - News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design announced today that it has engaged Daszakl Bolton in March of 2022 to complete a two year audit. The Company plans to become a fully reporting Company and up list as soon as possible.

Company Updates Water Technologies also filed a Regulation "A" offering in early March of this year and the REG A is now qualified. The Company is offering one Million dollars of its common stock at the current market price and plans to raise up to $1,000,000 USD. The Company continues to provide commercial and industrial wastewater solutions as well as desalinization units capable of cleaning hundreds of thousands of gallons of drinking water. Water Technologies feels it is important to update the shareholders on the Company's developments as it strives to improve the existing technology and drive sales on a Global basis.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I want to get the company to a point of profitability and extinguish as much debt as possible with this current offering. We are seeing increased sales of our Patented Atmospheric Water generators this year. Companies are moving to our AWGs as the Global water crisis continues to worsen in the US and abroad. We are working to push forward the commercial applications of the company's Water Generation, wastewater processing technologies that are essential for ecofriendly communities around the world. our patents increase our ability to license, market, and distribute our product line here and abroad. I am extremely optimistic about our future here in the US and broad!"

A video showing the proof-of-concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets .

About the Company Water Technologies International, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

