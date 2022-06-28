Unique digital publication breathes new life into ancient oral history

In honour of Indigenous History Month, Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible" or the "Company") is proud to present the first ever media rich "Living Book" edition of an Indigenous authored work, Not Extinct: Keeping the Sinixt Wayin which Sinixt storytellers and knowledge-keepers Marilyn James and Taress Alexis address the reality of their living culture in the face of Canada's bureaucratic genocide of their people in 1956 and their fight to reverse extinction.

Developed in collaboration with the Sinixt Nation and publisher Maa Press, Legible's Living Book uses the powerful code bases of its globally accessible browser-based reading platform to unlock ancient oral history traditions for a global audience, forming a stunning bridge from past to present to future. The ebook is accessible and responsive in every device, and is a fully reflowable ePub3, showcasing the possibilities for publishers and authors in the digital reading space.

"We're thrilled to see Not Extinct published as a Living Book on the Legible platform as it allows readers to easily engage with the multimedia elements that are integral to this unique project," says KL Kivi of Maa Press. "Working with a company like Legible that is championing ground-breaking technology is empowering."

The Living Book format connects readers to the land and the stories of Not Extinct, featuring the trickster Sn?lip and the other Animal Beings of Sinixt oral history, in a more visceral and sensorial way than the print medium can achieve. Text interwoven with stunning film clips, interviews, and beautiful illustrations enables readers to listen to Sinixt stories and hear the language, vividly illuminating the Sinixt relationship with the upper Columbia River watershed and their quest to reclaim their rights and responsibilities in their sacred homeland.

"We are proud to work with Maa Press and the Sinixt Nation to support publication of the Living Book edition of this powerful, beautiful, and timely story," stated Legible's President and CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth. "Legible's goal is to use our globally accessible, browser-based reading and publishing platform to ensure all stories have a venue in which to be heard, seen, and told."

Not Extinct: Keeping the Sinixt Way is available now on Legible.com.

About Legible Inc.

Legible Inc. is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: first, a browser-based accessible B2C ebook entertainment platform for the emerging web with high-growth potential called legible.com a global ebook entertainment platform delivering beautiful, accessible immersive reading for next-generation readers; and second, a global B2B ebook conversion and production service with high-revenue potential called Legible Publishing a world-class high-volume digital conversion service for publishers and organizations and a remediation service of ebook content for the accessibility community. Legible Publishing creates multimedia ebooks, branded as Living Books, that empower authors and publishers to deliver dynamic and unique content.

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, ebook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible provides innovative e-reading experiences to the masses through any browser-enabled device. Legible is committed to providing access to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through well-constructed and dynamic books. Legible embraces sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where ebooks come to life.

