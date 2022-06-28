Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2022 | 14:41
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec donates 80,000 euros to Tampere University

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JUNE 2022 AT 3:30 PM (EEST)
Cargotec donates 80,000 euros to Tampere University

Cargotec's Board of Directors has decided that the company will donate 80,000 euros to Tampere University, Finland. With the donation, Cargotec wants to support the university especially in the field of technology education which can greatly benefit the development of industrial knowhow and expertise both globally and in Finland.

"Tampere has been a central location in Cargotec's story through the years and our cooperation with the region's educational institutions has been fruitful and successful. We hope that our donation can further enhance the good work Tampere University has been doing in providing top-class education, " says Carina Geber-Teir, Cargotec's Senior Vice President, Communications.

According to Tampere University Provost Jarmo Takala, Cargotec and Tampere University have engaged in long-term and active co-operation in the development of the fields of technology. "This donation demonstrates Cargotec's commitment to education in Tampere. Tampere University is a major educator of Master of Sciences' (Tech) and committed to being that also in the future."

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, martti.henttunen(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 570 1878

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.