Leading cloud ecosystem platform business provides opportunity to scale for start-ups and SMBs via access to leading cloud marketplaces

CloudBlue, a leading provider of technology platforms for cloud ecosystems, today announced it has added Linkando as the first independent software vendor (ISV) from the DACH (Germany (D), Austria (A), Switzerland (CH)) region to its customer portfolio. Linkando, a meeting management system provider based in Germany, is an example of how small to medium-sized companies can leverage CloudBlue's vast marketplace and convert classic licensing models into subscription models.

"The CloudBlue platform gives Linkando the ability to reach an internationally established indirect sales network of over 200 leading marketplace operators, more than 300 leading brands and over 80,000 partners worldwide in a very short time," emphasizes Tom Schröder, manager, CloudBlue Sales DACH. "Linkando is an excellent example of how the path to the cloud is not just reserved for large enterprises and corporations, but that startups and SMBs can also benefit from access to our expansive cloud marketplace and the scaling effects that come with it."

Linkando's solution enables secure and efficient realization of business meetings and gatherings from the invitation to the processing of all collected data. Originally, the company started with events in the meeting and event sector, and the solution was previously offered as a license per event. With the change to a subscription model, recurring meetings can be carried out easily according to the motto "pay-as-you-go" or "pay-as-you-grow."

"Today, hybrid working is the norm in many industries," states Volker Wiora, CEO of Linkando. "Companies want the ability to easily switch to hybrid or purely digital working models when conditions require it. Our solution is of great benefit to MSPs who, from experience, like to obtain services like ours from the cloud via catalogs. This is where we see ourselves perfectly positioned with CloudBlue's platform."

With CloudBlue, Linkando gains better access to managed service providers (MSPs), system integrators and resellers, and can internationalize its business. Existing marketplaces can be leveraged without having to build channel structures in different countries.

For more information about how Linkando uses the CloudBlue platform, visit www.linkando.com. Learn more about CloudBlue solutions, platforms, products and services at www.cloudblue.com.

About Linkando

Linkando is a meeting management system provider from Germany. As a remote-first company, Linkando uses its own meeting management software every day itself to make meetings more efficient. Linkando's meeting management system enables companies and other organizations to hold efficient and secure meetings by using specialized software and data analysis tools that save time and money, and sustainably improve the meeting culture. Unlike other solutions, Linkando integrates with all major video conferencing systems. Linkando is available worldwide as a cloud-based software-as-a-service product. To know more visit www.linkando.com

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue provides customers with a white label marketplace and end-to-end capabilities to deliver products, solutions and services more effectively and efficiently on a global scale. Our advanced platform enables API driven procurement, subscription billing, metering and upgrades via a single integrated platform providing a streamlined approach for vendors of all sizes. In addition to providing the technology platform powering the cloud businesses for many of the world's foremost telecommunications companies, managed service providers, technology distributors and value-added resellers, our CloudBlue platform also powers our own Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace and is the foundation for building Ingram Micro Xvantage, the fully automated, intelligent and self-learning digital platform we are developing, which will provide a singular experience for our customers and partners to procure and consume technology. CloudBlue powers large cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. Learn more at www.cloudblue.com

