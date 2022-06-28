Anzeige
28.06.2022
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2022 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sileon AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (331/22)

On request of Sileon AB (publ), company registration number 556584-5889, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 29, 2022. 

The company has 33 793 604 shares as per today's date.


Shares

Short name:               SILEON         
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33 793 604       
ISIN code:               SE0013108867      
Round Lot:               1            
Order book ID:             260606         
Company Registration Number:      556584-5889       
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
Trading currency:            SEK           


Classification

Code Name             
50  Industrials         
5020 Industrial Goods and Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8-463
83 00.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
