Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sileon AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (331/22)

On request of Sileon AB (publ), company registration number 556584-5889, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 29, 2022. The company has 33 793 604 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: SILEON Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33 793 604 ISIN code: SE0013108867 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 260606 Company Registration Number: 556584-5889 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK Classification Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8-463 83 00.