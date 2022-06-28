Clear Capital Launches Property Valuation, Risk Assessment APIs for Streamlined Access to Modern Valuation Solutions

Self-Serve APIs Will Enable Faster Adoption, More Control for Lenders, Investors and System Providers

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Clear Capital , a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced the launch of two Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Property Valuation API and Risk Assessment API . Each API connects directly into existing systems through a single integration for lenders, investors, and system providers, making it easier to adopt and deploy modern property valuation solutions.

Using Clear Capital's RESTful, multitenancy APIs, developers now have more control over the integration process, ultimately saving time and money, while gaining access to Clear Capital's suite of modern valuation solutions through the Property Valuation API, and unlocking the value of ClearCollateral® Review (CCR)and its toolbox of solutions through the Risk Assessment API.

With Property Valuation API lenders and investors also have the ability to track their property valuations orders throughout the entire order management process, with the API providing real-time status updates from order creation through completion.

"As the industry continues its push toward appraisal modernization, including the adoption of desktop and hybrid appraisals, we want to make it easier for everyone involved to adopt the technologies behind this shift," said Kenon Chen , EVP of Corporate Strategy for Clear Capital. "Our new APIs enable lenders, investors, and system providers to seamlessly access our suite of digital tools that make the property valuation process more efficient, and transparent from start to finish, and ultimately help to close loans faster."

Over the past year, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) have made sweeping changes around modern valuation solutions, and ??lenders and investors are in need of solutions that can be easily integrated into their existing order management systems. The Property Valuation API provides fast and easy access to a range of Clear Capital products that support modern valuation solutions, including:

Hybrid Appraisal Solutions - A residential appraisal that quickly delivers a reliable opinion of value and meets the needs of GSE 1004 Hybrid and 70H programs for eligible lenders

- A GSE-compliant 1004 Desktop and 70D residential appraisal that quickly delivers a reliable opinion of value for purchase lending Desktop Data Collection (DDC) - A licensed real estate broker/agent-enabled property data gathering service to capture information, photos, and generate 2D floor plans with interior walls and ANSI-aligned digital GLA to help appraisers complete a Desktop Appraisal

Clear Capital's Risk Assessment API is a highly efficient and intelligent automated underwriting review system that enables customers to apply a risk-based approach to the appraisal review process, leading to faster closing times. For system providers, this diversifies the product solutions on their platforms, helping existing customers and reducing churn rate, while also attracting new customers.

The Risk Assessment API allows users to tap into the value of CCR, including review tools, ClearQC ® , ClearCollateral Scores , ClearPhotoTM Rules, UCDP review tier assessment, auto-approve determination, and all the supporting data directly into their workflow or platform/technology stack.

"Our innovative APIs make it easier than ever for customers to gain direct access to our industry-leading products through one integration, rather than needing five separate integrations for five different products," said Jamie Van Der Hagen, Director of Portfolio Solutions at Clear Capital. "Clear Capital will continue to expand and add capabilities to these APIs as the market changes, allowing our customers to continue to be at the forefront of the industry in terms of offering modern valuation solutions."

