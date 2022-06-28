Clear Street Pledges $1 Million to Traders4ACause

Donation to support and expand Traders4ACause's national reach

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Clear Street , a fintech building better access to capital markets, along with its subsidiary CenterPoint Securities, which offers premium tools and services for active traders, today announced that it has pledged to donate $1 million over the next five years to Traders4ACause, a registered non-profit organization dedicated to helping hand-selected charities.

Traders4ACause was co-founded in 2014 by Nate Michaud, founder of Investors Underground, and Scott Herman, Clear Street Board Adviser and co-founder of CenterPoint Securities. The charity's mission is to promote a culture of caring and altruism within the trading community by educating, motivating and inspiring traders to make a difference through support for worthy causes.

"Clear Street is pleased to support Traders4ACause in their goal to advance community growth, fundraising, and education among traders," said Chris Pento , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Clear Street. "Our missions are closely aligned, as they seek to energize, educate, and enable traders to succeed, and in turn, give back to the community."

To date, Traders4ACause has raised more than $2 million for several charitable organizations, including The Life You Can Save , Breast Cancer Research Foundation , Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation , and Three Square . Traders4ACause produces events for networking and education, and 100% of the donations made from its events go directly to targeted charitable causes. The group's marquee event is the annual T4AC conference in Las Vegas, which draws hundreds of in-person active traders and thousands of virtual participants.

"Traders4ACause is grateful to partner with Clear Street to grow our presence in the trading community and continue to make a positive impact on the world," said Zach Schellhaas , Executive Director of Traders4ACause. "This donation will help expand Traders4ACause's reach and connect with new partners, charities, and trading professionals."

In May 2022, Clear Street announced the completion of its $165 million Series B round, fueling its future products offerings, which will expand across geographics and asset classes and be available to all market participants, including fintechs, market makers, and professional traders. The company remains well-positioned for long-term growth and is committed to supporting its diverse client base with the services and tools they need to compete in today's markets.

About Clear Street:

Launched in 2018 by industry veterans, Clear Street is a financial technology company building better infrastructure for capital markets. Clear Street's first product is its cloud-based prime brokerage platform, which provides clients everything they need to trade U.S. equities and options. Future products will expand across geographies, asset classes, and be available to all market participants, including fintechs, market makers, and professional traders. Clear Street's cloud-native infrastructure is flexible, scalable, secure, and reliable. Clear Street clients are able to trade sooner and smarter - processing more than $3 billion in trades every day. For more information visit https://clearstreet.io/ .

Press Contact:

Victoria Harinxma-Jenkins

Clear Street

press@clearstreet.io

Clear Street does not provide investment, legal, regulatory, tax, or compliance advice. Consult professionals in these fields to address your specific circumstances. These materials are: (i) solely an overview of Clear Street's products and services; (ii) provided for informational purposes only; and (iii) subject to change without notice or obligation to replace any information contained therein.

Products and services offered by Clear Street LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Additional information about Clear Street is available on FINRA BrokerCheck (https://brokercheck.finra.org/firm/summary/288933), including its Customer Relationship Summary.

Copyright © 2022 Clear Street LLC, all rights reserved

SOURCE: Clear Street

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706710/Clear-Street-Pledges-1-Million-to-Traders4ACause