FinTech Sandbox: Celebrating its First Anniversary, Mass Fintech Hub's Growth and Programming Expand Massachusetts' Fintech Footprint

Public-Private Partnership Advances the Massachusetts Fintech Ecosystem Through Collaboration and Innovation Helping Startups To Achieve Their Goals

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / After a successful first year of working to make Massachusetts the global leader in fintech, Mass Fintech Hub today announced significant growth and revealed its upcoming programming schedule, which includes the Fintech Forum, Fintech Bootcamp, and Angel Investor Education Series. Through its inclusive approach to bringing all stakeholders together to propel fintechs forward in the state, the public-private partnership continues to expand its reach with its programming and events.

"Our goal to make Massachusetts the #1 destination for fintech innovation relies on strong cross-sector collaboration, and we've made significant strides to strengthen our ecosystem even amid an uncertain time," said Mike Fanning, Head of MassMutual U.S. and Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Fintech Working Group. "Not only have we seen exceptional growth, but our expanding footprint, virtual and physical, is helping attract the talent and capital necessary to build the economy and advance fintech in the state."

Mass Fintech Hub Celebrates Growth and Momentum

In the last year since the organization launched, Mass Fintech Hub is gaining momentum with its stellar event line-up, membership growth and its expanding geographic and digital footprint:

Bringing the fintech ecosystem together - Mass Fintech Hub hosted a wide variety of virtual and in-person programming aimed at fostering collaboration among the greater Massachusetts fintech community, and particularly providing opportunities for students and entrepreneurs. These events drove a total of over 1,200 attendees across the state.

- Mass Fintech Hub hosted a wide variety of virtual and in-person programming aimed at fostering collaboration among the greater Massachusetts fintech community, and particularly providing opportunities for students and entrepreneurs. These events drove a total of over across the state. Membership continues to increase - The total membership of Mass Fintech Hub increased 25 percent since the organization's last membership announcement in December. Mass Fintech Hub's members include leading financial services organizations, academic institutions and startups.

- The total membership of Mass Fintech Hub since the organization's announcement in December. Mass Fintech Hub's members include leading financial services organizations, academic institutions and startups. Exchanging global ideas - Mass Fintech Hub hosted a delegation from Luxembourg this month to discuss the University of Luxembourg's initiative to incubate and accelerate native startups and collaborate with like-minded global fintech hubs. It is also working with others across Europe, the Middle East and Australia to strengthen its global network.

- Mass Fintech Hub hosted a delegation from Luxembourg this month to discuss the University of Luxembourg's initiative to incubate and accelerate native startups and collaborate with like-minded global fintech hubs. It is also working with others across Europe, the Middle East and Australia to strengthen its global network. Digital footprint continues to expand - Mass Fintech Hub's website reached over 30,000 website visits and over 130,000 social media impressions across its platforms since the organization's launch.

H2 2022 Programming Emphasizes Education, Collaboration, and Opportunity

Mass Fintech Hub's second wave of programming this year will showcase leaders from various sectors and provide opportunities to students eager to learn about and/or work in fintech. Here is the current schedule.

Fintech Forum - June 29, 2022 - Boston, MA

This latest Fintech Forum will provide a way for startups and corporations to connect, learn and network, leading to further collaboration and showcasing real success stories of enterprise and startup collaboration. Speakers will include:

Ashley Eknaian, Chief Digital Officer of Eastern Bank

Spiros Giannaros, Executive Vice President, State Street

Karan Kashyap, Co-founder and CEO of Posh Technologies

Startups joining the event include:

Breach Insurance

DocFox

Gentreo, Inc.

OurBanc Corporation

Sandbox Banking

SigFig

The event will take place at the MassChallenge offices - register here .

In addition to the Fintech Forum, Mass Fintech Hub will host its third Fintech Bootcamp in an effort to provide high school students and recent high school graduates opportunities and insights for their future careers. More details will be available soon. Also, Mass Fintech Hub's Angel Investor Education Series will take place later this summer and will feature accredited investors, who will share how they got started in investing and lessons learned from their professional journeys. Mass Fintech Hub is seeking experienced angel investors who can help build its community and educate emerging leaders in the field. To get involved, please register here .

"It has been remarkable to see the growth of Mass Fintech Hub over its first year, as this ecosystem expands and stays resilient," said Pat Larkin, Deputy Director of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, a state economic development agency, and member of the Mass Fintech Hub. "Financial services is an important part of the Commonwealth's economy and driving innovation in fintech can ensure this sector stays competitive over the long-term. We expect Mass Fintech Hub's presence and influence to expand, anchored by the commitments and support it has received from leaders across academia, financial services, government, venture capital and fintech startups."

For more information please visit: www.massfintechhub.com ; stay up to date on recent developments and relevant content on Twitter at @MassFintechHub , and LinkedIn .

About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership based in Massachusetts comprising a network of fintech leaders, financial experts, academics, public sector leaders and venture capitalists who empower Fintech startups to achieve success around the world. The initiative supports the fintech ecosystem through programs that attract investment, talent, collaboration and encourage regulatory innovation. The Mass Fintech Hub stimulates activity and connections, creates opportunities and aligns key stakeholders for a better entrepreneurial environment that supports fintech startups in all development stages. Learn more here: www.massfintechhub.com/contact-us/ .

