Sanwire Corporation: Sanwire Subsidiary Intercept Music Introduces Comprehensive Royalty Accounting System

Fully Integrated Engine Records and Reports All Artist Revenue, From All Sources

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to artists' financial viability, Intercept Music, wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or "The Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), announced the rollout of an all-new, comprehensive, royalty accounting technology. The new accounting system is fully integrated into the industry-leading Intercept Music platform, which encompasses multiple revenue-generating streams including worldwide distribution, advertising, merchandising, and playlisting, among many others. Artists using Intercept Music already have access to the full suite of revenue-producing tools for their music, and now gain a comprehensive and transparent summary of how their streams fit together in the total revenue picture. The rollout is immediately available to all Intercept Music artists and labels.

"The music industry has evolved to the point that every artist needs to run a multi-channel sales operation to be a success - it's about much more than the music," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music. "Our guiding principles are to give full and turnkey access to every viable revenue opportunity, and to give artists and labels full and transparent control of their financial picture. With the custom-tailored accounting system we're introducing today, we have added transparent tracking and reporting of revenue, right where our artists are accustomed to managing their accounts."

The new reporting system is one of the most significant upgrades to the Intercept Music platform yet introduced. Beyond the bottom-line royalty figures, the royalty reporting shows full earnings, payments, and balance details, including such important platforms as Intercept Music's hosted artist-merchandise stores. For even greater ease of use, artists can opt for same-day, direct banking deposits via Intercept Music's partnership with Nerve, the bank created for musicians.

The software behind the multiple stream tracking technology was developed in-house by Intercept Music under the direction of Chief Technology Officer James Barry, an executive of the company since its founding, and the lead of its advanced technology team.

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

