Relay Network Names New Chief Strategy Officer, Expands Leadership Team

Customer Engagement Leader Scales Up To Accelerate Revenue Growth and Meet Market Opportunity

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Relay Network, the innovator of experience feeds that drive unmatched customer, patient, member and employee engagement, today announced a key hire following a year of continued massive growth. John Thomas joins the company as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer as its 101st employee, another testament to Relay Network's expansion.

Thomas's hire follows the onboarding of several other key executive roles that reflect the impressive and growing demand for Relay Network's SaaS Feed platform as well as the ability to recruit executive talent in today's competitive market. The company announced 35% year-over-year revenue growth, delivering more than 75 million engagement feeds to their clients' customers, members, patients and employees.

Thomas has more than 25 years of experience in various service industries including digital media, marketing technology, e-commerce and financial services. As a seasoned GM and business development executive, he has built and managed numerous new businesses and product lines inside multi-national companies including Bank of America, Amazon, MBNA America, Hibu and, most recently, TD Bank where he was responsible for enterprise innovation and strategic business architecture.

Thomas's expertise lies in the areas of digital advertising, consumer technology and marketplaces, consumer and business payments and scaled business transformation. In his role, Thomas will focus on communicating and executing Relay Network's strategic objectives. He will also be responsible for managing the innovation process inside the organization, identifying market opportunities and advancing new technologies.

"As a client, I experienced firsthand the impact customer feeds had on customer lifetime value. I look forward to helping all Relay clients succeed in fostering meaningful digital relationships with their customers, patients, members and employees with feeds," said Thomas. "We have a tremendous opportunity to become the feed platform for every business and dramatically change digital engagement for the better."

"As our business continues to accelerate, we are strengthening our leadership team for scale," said Relay Network CEO Matt Gillin. "I'm heartened to have John Thomas, one of our biggest customer advocates and thought leaders join us at this juncture. Customer demand for Relay's innovative feed platform has never been stronger. I see it as a testament to the strength of our business, the trust our clients place in us and the uniqueness of our platform that we are able to recruit high-caliber talent to see us through our next explosive growth chapter."

Additional key executive hires added in the last year are:

Todd Graber, Chief Financial Officer. Graber has over 25 years of experience as a financial leader within the financial, marketing and security industries, primarily for high-growth SaaS companies. As Chief Financial Officer, Graber has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in both equity and debt financing and has led several companies to a successful exit. Graber's expertise lies in building scalable financial and operational organizations through a combination of leading great teams, implementing cutting-edge financial and business intelligence platforms and providing actionable insights to the executive team and board. In his role at Relay, Graber will partner with the executive team and will focus on efficiently scaling the financial and operational foundation of the firm, as well as providing strategic insights for further growth.

Dan Salinas, Chief Revenue Officer. Salinas is a sales, product management and business development executive with over 25 years of experience building and leading sales teams primarily focused on digital experience. Prior to joining Relay Network, Salinas was Vice President of Business Development at Lakeside Software where he was instrumental in the growing and positioning of Lakeside as a leader in the digital experience monitoring market, leading to a significant exit. Prior to Lakeside, Salinas spent 18 years at IBM where he served in a variety of roles managing and growing sales, new product offering development and technical activities with a strong focus and experience in the digital experience market

Tal Klein, Chief Marketing Officer. Klein brings with him over two decades of marketing expertise, having served as CMO of digital experience monitoring leader Lakeside Software, Microsoft-acquired cloud access security broker Adallom, HP-acquired Bromium and others.

As the digital engagement opportunity continues to grow, these leaders' tenure and experience will continue to position Relay Network at the forefront for employees, customers and partners.

ABOUT RELAY NETWORK

Relay Network is the innovator of SaaS feed technology, with over 10 years of experience helping companies more meaningfully engage with the people they serve. Using Relay Feeds, companies are deepening their relationships with their customers, members, patients, and employees. Our goal is to help our clients maximize the value of the relationships they've cultivated.

COMPANY CONTACT

Taylor Fleming, Relay Network

tfleming@relaynetwork.com

https://www.relaynetwork.com/

