Phantom Fireworks Encourages Safety

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Phantom Fireworks, the nation's top consumer fireworks retailer, is urging everyone to use fireworks products safely and responsibly this Fourth of July season. From 1994 to 2021 there has been a 74.7% decrease in the rate of injuries per hundred thousand pounds of consumer fireworks used in the U.S., while there has been a 265% increase in consumption. These amazing results represent the lowest rate of injuries and highest use of fireworks since the statistics have been tracked.

Fireworks consumption has increased from 117 million pounds in 1994 to 428.8 million pounds in 2021, and injuries per 100 thousand pounds of fireworks used during the same period dropped from 10.7 to 2.7. Phantom Fireworks is committed to continuing work to improve the injury rate even more. As consumers plan their fireworks shows this year, Phantom reminds everyone to be mindful of the fireworks safety tips to ensure a safe holiday weekend.

Phantom encourages people to be respectful of their neighbors when shooting fireworks. Before planning a firework show at home, make sure to have open communication with your neighbors about the time frame you will be shooting your fireworks, and make sure the time is within what is permitted by your local ordinances. Do not start too late in the evening, as most firework shows end by 11 p.m.

You must maintain a safe distance between the launch site and any spectators or inhabited buildings. Phantom recommends a minimum of 150 feet distance from any aerial fireworks and 35-50 feet from ground-based fireworks such as fountains.

It is vital that you have a ready source of water immediately available in the event of a mishap. A connected hose is best; however, a fire extinguisher or bucket of water will do. Douse your fireworks with water when you are done, and dispose of them in a covered metal container outdoors away from any buildings.

Phantom reminds users to watch where the fireworks are being aimed. Some of the products produce a "Z" or panoramic effect, so you should always check the packaging for directions on where best to place and face the item relative to the audience. Be sure to clean up once the show is over, which includes picking up any debris that may fall into your neighbors' property. Lastly, do a final sweep the following morning in case you may have missed anything left behind from the night before.

For a complete list of the recommended safety tips for a successful fireworks show, please review the full list of safety tips on www.fireworks.com in the "Safety" section which, in addition to the safety tips, includes fireworks use safety videos, state laws, and regulations, chemical compositions of fireworks, and much more information useful to all fireworks enthusiasts.

Phantom Fireworks is an industry leader in consumer fireworks supporting safety measures and encouraging customers to learn about their products and how to use them safely. As families and friends begin to gather in person once again this year to celebrate our great freedom, fireworks usage around the Fourth of July holiday is expected to increase - as it did last year.

Among key safety measures recommended https://fireworks.com/fireworks-safety, Phantom Fireworks urges the following:

A sober adult should be in charge of the fireworks; children should not handle the products

Use fireworks on hard, flat surfaces; if you shoot on grass, lay down a plywood board as your hard, flat surface

Have water readily available (hose; fire extinguisher; a bucket of water)

Keep plenty of distance between the launch site and spectators - 150 ft. for aerials and 35-50 ft. for ground items and shoot in a clear open area.

Consider weather conditions (including using a flashlight at night)

Use safety gear (glasses and gloves) when lighting fireworks

Keep pets inside during fireworks use and advise your neighbors with pets to do the same (the noise can frighten animals)

Brace your aerials, tubes, and fountains with bricks to avoid tip-over.

Respect your neighbors, particularly veterans.

Safety is our top priority at Phantom Fireworks and it is important to remember that fireworks and safety must go hand-in-hand. We encourage all amateur pyros to take the time to understand how to properly use our products. Phantom Fireworks hopes that everyone has an enjoyable and safe Independence Day Celebration.

