PCI Pal (LON: PCIP), the global SaaS provider of secure payment solutions, has today announced a partnership with Teleperformance Limited, a global leader in omnichannel customer care solutions and integrated digital business services.

Teleperformance is one of the world's largest business process outsourcing (BPO) providers serving global enterprises, in the retail, financial, travel, automotive, government and healthcare sectors. As a result of the partnership, level 1 merchants that handle more than six million payment card processes a year through Teleperformance can now access PCI Pal's award-winning payment security solutions for voice, chat, social, email and contact center interactions.

The partnership has been driven by changing consumer habits, which are driving merchants in all sectors to handle a broader array of payment methods and deliver a frictionless checkout experience, akin to ecommerce, while still observing payment card industry data security standards.

As a result of the technology integration with PCI Pal, Teleperformance's clients can access frictionless PCI-compliant payment handling processes that cater to a broad range of payment methods via telephone, web, email, mobile, messaging, social media and chat. Customers benefit from a consistent brand experience and can use their preferred payment methods, regardless of location.

In addition, as PCI Pal is a cloud-native platform with instances based in multiple geographies, Teleperformance clients can maintain data sovereignty and abide by local legislation, while providing payment methods that are localized and relevant to each territory.

Darren Gill, CRO at PCI Pal, said, "Our technology is integrated with Teleperformance's telephony, allowing us to deliver PCI Pal's full portfolio of payment security solutions seamlessly to global merchants. The choice of consumer payment methods are, however, expanding and the preferred payment channels can differ from country to country. We are therefore enabling Teleperformance to securely process payments regardless of the method being used. This enables a seamless payment transaction for Teleperformance, with the added assurance that compliance rules are being met regardless of the payment type."

Damian Milligan, Transformation and Innovation Principal Consultant, Teleperformance said, "Teleperformance has constantly evolved its services to meet the needs of our global enterprise customers over the past four decades. As mobile and ecommerce, open banking and alternative payment methods evolve, our partnership with PCI Pal will provide additional reassurance to our enterprise customers that we continue to provide the highest levels of payment card industry compliance and innovation regardless of the payment method selected by their customers."

