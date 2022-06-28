Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A0NJBT ISIN: LT0000127466 Ticker-Symbol: W9Z 
Stuttgart
28.06.22
15:25 Uhr
0,428 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUGA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2022 | 15:29
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of AUGA group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AUGA
group, AB and to list its 2 297 850additional shares issued in connection with
the realization of options program in Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AUGA group, AB will be
listed on June 29, 2022. 

Thus, altogether 229 714 102shares of AB "AUGA group" (ISIN: LT0000127466) will
be traded under the trading code AUG1L as from June 29. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1400
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
