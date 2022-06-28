Listing of AUGA group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AUGA group, AB and to list its 2 297 850additional shares issued in connection with the realization of options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AUGA group, AB will be listed on June 29, 2022. Thus, altogether 229 714 102shares of AB "AUGA group" (ISIN: LT0000127466) will be traded under the trading code AUG1L as from June 29. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1400 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.