Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video codec compliance test suites and semiconductor video IPs, today announced that Synaptics Incorporated, one of the world's largest fabless semiconductor companies, has selected Allegro DVT's VVC test streams to ensure full compliance of Synaptics' products with the new emerging VVC video compression standard.

Versatile Video Coding (VVC), also known as H.266, is the latest video compression standard that was finalized in 2020. It is the successor of HEVC/H.265 and was conceived to achieve two primary goals: improved compression performance and versatility to support a wide range of video applications such as mobile telephony, VOD, Broadcasting, OTT streaming, videoconferencing, screen content, 360° and scalable coding.

Craig Stein, SVP and GM of Mobile and IoT at Synaptics, commented, "The depth and breadth of testing that Allegro's VVC test suite solution provides ensures Synaptics' VVC decoder implementation is robust and fully compliant with the new VVC video compression standard.

Nathalie Brault, COO at Allegro DVT added "We are proud that Synaptics has selected our VVC test suite proving once more the quality of our compliance stream solutions. As the compression efficiency of new video codecs increases, so does the implementation complexity. More than ever, the industry needs a trusted supplier of test streams to ensure 100% compliance with video compression standards."

About Synaptics

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

For more information about Synaptics visit: www.Synaptics.com.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Belfast/Northern Ireland and Beijing/China, is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on the H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, AVS2, AVS3, VP9, AV1 and VVC standards.

For more information about Allegro DVT visit: www.allegrodvt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005002/en/

Contacts:

Contact details:

Lenny Thébaud, marcom@allegrodvt.com