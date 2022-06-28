ELM Solutions' AI applications and thought leadership win a raft of prestigious global awards programs

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions' outstanding thought leadership and innovative use of data and AI have propelled the company to a record half year for independent industry recognition, with 16 trophies year to date. A host of leading industry publications and global awards programs have recognized ELM Solutions' contributions to the legal sector, most recently including:

Lawyer Monthly: Barry Ader Technology Executive of the Year, Legal Awards

Lawyer Monthly: Thought Leadership Innovation of the Year, Legal Awards

2022 IT World Awards: Creative Project or Initiative of the Year, Gold Globee

2022 IT World Awards: Milestone of the Year, Gold Globee

New World Report: Legal Operations Technology Firm of the Year, Legal Elite Awards

New World Report: Best Use of AI, Legal Elite Awards

Lawyer Monthly has a circulation of more than 750,000 legal professionals globally. The publication's annual highly coveted Legal Awards are free to enter and recognize law firms, consultants and other legal professionals who have demonstrated tangible success in their markets. Barry Ader, Vice President, Product Management and Marketing, at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, was recognized as Technology Executive of Year. ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW Insights program an ongoing series of reports, webinars and podcasts discussing trends from the company's LegalVIEW spend database received additional praise as Thought Leadership Innovation of the Year. This is the second time this year that the company has been honored for its thought leadership prowess, following success in the Stevie awards.

The LegalVIEW Insights campaign was also bestowed recognition by The IT Global Awards, a subset of the internationally recognized Globee Business Awards program celebrating achievements in the information technology space. ELM Solutions' expansive thought leadership program was fêted with a Gold Globee in the Creative Project or Initiative of the Year category, while the LegalVIEW database's recent climb past more than $150 billion in legal invoices received identical honors in the Milestone of the Year category.

New World Report, meanwhile, covers business news unfolding across the Americas and is part of the AI Global Media digital media group, which averages more than 600,000 pageviews per month. The online publication's Legal Elite Awards are free to enter and celebrate businesses, individuals and initiatives that achieve outstanding results within the legal industry. In addition to naming ELM Solutions Legal Operations Technology Firm of the Year, the awards program also celebrated the company's LegalVIEW Bill Analyzer and Predictive Insights solutions with a Best Use of AI plaudit.

ELM Solutions' record half year for independent industry recognition also includes a previous array of honors from both the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards and the American Business Awards.

"I would like to thank the editorial teams of Lawyer Monthly and New World Report for recognizing ELM Solutions' dedication to providing market-leading technology and unparalleled insights," said Raja Sengupta executive vice president and general manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. "I'm extraordinarily proud of ELM Solutions Product and Engineering teams for ensuring that our company remains at the forefront of innovation while continuing to shape many important technology conversations unfolding across the legal industry."

ELM Solutions, part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The other legal solutions business of Wolters Kluwer GRC is CT Corporation.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company's award-winning products include Passport, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. CLM Matrix, meanwhile, was named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021 report. ELM Solutions' LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $150 billion in invoices.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

