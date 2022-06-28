Focus Search Partners Adds Feargal Owens as Managing Director to Lead International Talent Acquisition

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Focus Search Partners, a Vaco company, has named Feargal Owens, an experienced global recruiting executive, as managing director to lead international searches for the firm. In this new role, Owens will expand Focus Search Partners' ability to meet its clients' growing demand for global search assignments.

Owens, who has more than two decades of retained search experience conducting senior-level assignments, previously served as managing director of Allegis Partners, a global executive search firm, where he focused on placing C-Suite leaders internationally, including across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. He has vast expertise in building executive teams in publicly traded, high-growth, Pre-IPO and turnaround corporate initiatives.

"Feargal has joined Focus Search Partners at the optimal time, and we are thrilled to have him help scale our practice in this new role," said Paul Frankenberg, founder and managing partner of Focus Search Partners. "His experience in executive search is sought after by our clients who have desired expanded search capabilities globally. We are excited to welcome him to our team as we provide top talent solutions to our clients as we build teams that grow companies."

Owens was also a partner for Hattonneale, a board search and advisory firm based in Sydney, where he led senior executive and board searches for major corporations, conglomerates, private equity firms and multinational organizations. He also served as a market leader in China for Korn Ferry.

"As our clients have increasingly asked us to conduct international assignments, we knew we needed a leader who understood the cultural nuances, country to country," said Adam Charlson, managing partner of Focus Search Partners. "We sought someone with diverse search experience, accomplished in serving both large publicly traded companies and early-stage organizations. We wanted a leader who is functionally agnostic, so they can serve all management team needs our clients may have. After an exhaustive search, Feargal was the obvious choice to begin building our international capabilities."

Owens received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Newcastle.

"As technology firms face new headwinds and opportunities, it's becoming ever important to bring a truly global lens to driving leadership success," Owens said. "Working closely with Paul, Adam and the team, I'm extremely confident in our ability to deliver proprietary talent insights across the European markets. Focus Search Partners has had incredible success in the U.S., and I was attracted to the culture of collaboration and sharp focus on delivering great client outcomes globally."

About Focus Search Partners

Founded in 2001, Focus Search Partners was acquired by Vaco in 2014, a $950 million consulting and strategic solutions firm. With 45+ employees and 18 partners spanning the United States and abroad, Focus Search Partners specializes in building teams to grow companies, focusing on recruiting board members, executives and senior-level individuals. For more information, visit focussearchpartners.com .

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 15,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes' 2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

