Today, leading IT services provider NTT DATA UK Ireland announced the launch of the eAwards 2022 in the UK. Run in collaboration with the NTT DATA Foundation, these philanthropic awards seek out the best entrepreneurial ideas from early-stage start-ups and spinouts with a focus on social impact. The winning project will go on to represent the UK in the international final of the Global eAwards 2022.

This year marks the 21st iteration of the Global eAwards, and the second edition in the UK, with this year's event looking for the most high-impact, innovative proposals that implement scalable and sustainable technologies. Delivered in partnership with Innovate Finance, Bethnal Green Ventures and University College London School of Management, the goal of these awards is to support early-stage entrepreneurs to develop ideas which use digital business models and technology to tackle social and environmental challenges.

Business leaders have until 15th August 2022 to put forward their best ideas for the competition, before a shortlist is announced. All shortlisted projects will receive advice and coaching from NTT DATA mentors and innovation specialists before the UK finale, which will take place on 15th September and will see one proposal emerge as the UK winner of the eAwards 2022.

The winner will then go on to represent the UK in the international final on 15th October 2022, competing against 14 other countries from around Europe and Latin America, where a global winner will be crowned.

Last year's winning proposal for the UK was Maanch, a technology solution to measure, monitor and report on the social impact of investments, organisations and philanthropy. Darshita Gillies, CEO and Founder of Maanch, commented: "The support and guidance we received from NTT DATA UK&I as part of the eAwards process has been vital for our business. Being able to speak with experts and network with other businesses gave us the opportunity to understand how we could grow in a faster and more sustainable way, as well as assess whether we were ready to launch our solution in other markets globally. The eAwards were an invaluable experience and our ongoing exploration of synergies with NTT DATA demonstrates its passion for innovation and its desire to work with entrepreneurs that want to make a positive impact on society."

Tom Winstanley, CTO Head of New Ventures at NTT DATA UK&I, commented: "The challenge for early-stage start-ups that are still firming up their ideas is getting insight and the right support to test, innovate and prove the scalability of their solution in the real world. For social entrepreneurs trying to address a social challenge like sustainability, this support is doubly hard to find. We are delighted to extend NTT DATA's support network as part of our philanthropic Foundation to help address this gap.

"Today, more than ever, the challenge and opportunity of building a more harmonious and sustainable society is relevant in the marketplace, and it is an integral part of NTT DATA Group's mission. We are proud to be collaborating with Innovate Finance, UCL's School of Management and Bethnal Green Ventures to identify and support great ideas that can benefit from this network.

"Entries are now open for the eAwards 2022. These awards are a fantastic opportunity for organisations with innovative and transformative solutions to benefit from NTT DATA's world-renowned expertise and funding to help expand to the next level, and we are looking forward to seeing the innovative and entrepreneurial ideas that will be brought forward this year."

For more information on the awards and to find out how to enter, please visit: https://eawardsuk.uk/

