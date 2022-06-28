Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Industry Analysis By The Business Research Company

TBRC's compression wear and shapewear market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America has the largest compression wear and shapewear market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global shapewear market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global shapewear and compression wear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global compression wear and shapewear market size is expected to grow from $4.15 billion in 2021 to $4.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Compression wear and shapewear market growth is expected to reach $5.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Overview

The main product types of the market are compression wear and shapewear. Compression wear is tight-fitted clothing worn around the skin. The elastic property of shapewear provides compression, improves posture, and makes the back straighter and firmer. Shapewear helps to walk and sit and reduces excessive tension on the back, especially for those who sit for extended periods. The market is further segmented into male and female depending upon the individual wearing it. The distribution segment consists of multi-retail stores, specialty stores, and online channels. The market is segmented by application into performance and recovery and body shaping and lifestyle depending on the type of body.

Technology finds its way into Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the compression wear and shapewear market. Major players are focusing on designing innovative technological products to meet consumer demands and preferences. Technologies such as bonding, compression technology, and laser cutting have changed shapewear by removing seams, hems, and bulky fastenings. For instance, in March 2019, Maidenform, a US-based shapewear brand owned by HanesBrands, launched new magic slimming collection powered by LYCRA FitSense technology. The new shapewear introduces ultra-lightweight fabric and targets and targets ultra-firm control.

Compression Wear and Shapewear Industry Players

Major players in the compression wear and shapewear market are 2XU Pty. Ltd., Acme-McCrary Corporation., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, CWX, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Leonisa S.A., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Nike Inc., Triumph International, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal America Inc.

