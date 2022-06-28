Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 17:04
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aniplex Inc.: Handmade Notebook Adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright heads to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 on August 18, 2022!

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch are now available with a Steam release to follow on September 13, 2022!

TOKYO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced today that the handmade notebook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright will be releasing on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4 on August 18, 2022 with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo eShop starting today. Fans can also look forward to a Steam release on September 13, 2022. In addition, a brand-new teaser trailer is now available on Aniplex of America's official YouTube channel.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright places the player in a classroom after school, where they are invited to play The Legend of Wright, an epic RPG created by a boy named Kenta, who dreams of becoming a game creator. DeskWorks, the development team behind this game, started their amazing career by winning the Grand Award from the 2007 Japan Game Awards, Amateur Division with their flagship game, Battle Quest. From there, after sixteen years conceptualizing and ten years of development, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright was born with over two hundred pages of hand-drawn animation bursting with creativity that caused the game to have critical success around the world.

[Asset]

https://anxinc.jector.jp/dl/dehZZ9js6FxvqsQtZR2sWD4g

Password:RPG

[RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Teaser Trailer]

https://youtu.be/jnYnMORpP4w

[Product Overview]

Title

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Genre

Handmade Notebook Adventure

Platforms

Nintendo Switch·PlayStation4·Steam·Xbox Series X|S·Xbox One·Windows

Languages

Japanese/English/Simplified Chinese

Players

1

Release Date

August 18, 2022 Nintendo Switch·PlayStation4 ?Download only

September 13, 2022 Steam

Now available Xbox Series X|S·Xbox One·Windows

Price

€ 29.99

Website

https://rpgtime-en.com/

Twitter

@RPGTimeEN (https://twitter.com/RPGTimeEN)

PEGI

7

Rights

©DeskWorks / Aniplex

Development

DeskWorks Inc.

Sales

Aniplex Inc.

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

*"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

*Microsoft, Windows, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and related Xbox logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation and the Microsoft group of companies.

*©2022 Valve Corporation. Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844233/image_1.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
