Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEB6 ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
28.06.2022 | 17:10
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Result of AGM 28-Jun-2022 / 15:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Anemoi held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 28 June 2022. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice sent to shareholders dated 9 June 2022 were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

The Chairman of the Company did not vote his shares in the Company. 

Enquiries:                -- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
Duncan Soukup (Executive Chairman) +33 (0)6 78 63 26 89

www.anemoi-international.com

Note to Editors:

Anemoi International Ltd, incorporated and registered in the BVI, is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      AMOI 
LEI Code:    213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171249 
EQS News ID:  1385847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT)

ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.