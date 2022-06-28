Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Ticker-Symbol: EVZ 
28.06.2022 | 17:16
EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

DJ EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021 28-Jun-2022 / 17:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has published today its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement (the "Statement") for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Statement is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and sets out the steps taken by the Company throughout its global business to identify and reduce the risk of modern slavery.

The Report is available on website at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/tabs-2021

###

For further information:

Investor Relations

+44 207 290 1095

ir@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  171250 
EQS News ID:  1385851 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
