EVRAZ plc publishes its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement for 2021

EVRAZ plc (LSE: EVR) (the "Company") has published today its Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement (the "Statement") for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The Statement is prepared in accordance with the requirements of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 and sets out the steps taken by the Company throughout its global business to identify and reduce the risk of modern slavery.

The Report is available on website at the following link:

https://www.evraz.com/en/sustainability/data-center/regulatory-reports/tabs-2021

