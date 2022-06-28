Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Recognized as a Top 50 Inspiring Workplace in EMEA and North America

SAN ANTONIO, June 28, 2022and North America. The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces lists in both regions at awards ceremonies in London and New York City.



In its eighth year and to reflect an evolving workplace landscape, IW revamped the awards program for 2022 by requesting organization to complete an entry form consisting of six key elements. Elements the organization believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

Culture and Purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion & Diversity

Communication

Employee Experience

Organizations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business and the top 50 were decided by an independent expert judging panel. Rackspace Technology was named #2 in the Enterprise Business (5,000+ employees) category in both regions, #8 overall in North America, and #24 overall in EMEA.

"Our employee value proposition is that 'Rackers are valued members of a winning team on an inspiring mission,'" says Holly Windham, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer for Rackspace Technology. "We deliver the future for our customers by creating a culture where Rackers feel a sense of belonging and thrive by being their authentic whole selves at work. So, to receive this recognition from Inspiring Workplaces is truly special."

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented, "Congratulations to The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces. An historic moment. This year, the competition for an Inspiring Workplaces Award is the strongest that we have ever seen. We think that this is brilliant news. Indicative of positive, meaningful change throughout the world of work. Organizations must create workplaces that not only inspire but provide reasons to first believe in and then to feel like they also belong."

About Inspiring Workplaces - change the world

Inspiring Workplacesis the result of the merger between Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces, believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

