Almaden and Trina Solar have signed a long-term solar glass supply deal, while Growatt has revealed plans to list shares in Hong Kong. PV glassmaker Xinyi, meanwhile, has issued a gloomy profit outlook for the first half of 2022.Almaden has secured a long-term supply contact from module manufacturer Trina Solar. Under the terms of the agreement, Almaden has agreed to provide Trina with 337,500,000 sm of solar glass with a thickness of 1.6 mm from June 2022 to December 2025. The supply contract has an estimated value of CNY 4.7 billion ($1.1 billion). Growatt has submitted a listing application ...

