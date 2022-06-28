Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 28 juin/June 2022) - Chemesis International Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 33,588,039 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 29, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Chemesis International Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 33 588 039 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 29 juin 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 30 juin/June 2022 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 4 juillet/July 2022 Symbol/Symbole: CSI NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 163599 30 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 163599 30 1 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 163599202/CA1635992029

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com