Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Expands B2B Services With Leading Global Transportation, E-Commerce & Business Solutions Provider

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Harte Hanks Inc. (Nasdaq:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with a worldwide leader in transportation, e-commerce and business solutions to include custom content videos and interactive training for the client's U.S. based business customers.

Harte Hanks developed short-form custom content videos for a client to address common customer questions, while also providing knowledge content to educate customers on shipping solutions which ranged from tracking package deliveries to generating business performance reports. Under this new agreement, Harte Hanks is expected to develop dozens of custom videos for this client over the next year, creating a deep and extensive "self-service" library option that the client can repeatedly leverage to provide better service for its customers.

According to Ben Chacko, the Managing Director of Customer Care at Harte Hanks, the overall goal of the video content is to further enhance and deepen the customer's experience "whether they need an immediate short-term solution to a question or want the skills necessary to fully leverage the client's robust business platform." Mr. Chacko noted that this client has always been dedicated to creating a "customer first" environment, and these Harte Hanks' custom videos expand their commitment to this goal.

Harte Hanks has provided a range of customer and business services to this client over the past two decades and continues to provide bulk shipping and fulfillment service support, particularly during high-volume shipping periods, as well as during unexpected critical periods which occurred during the ongoing supply chain challenges.

"Acting on customer service survey results, this client identified the need to boost usage of their self-service portal and associated tools," says Janel Harris the Managing Director of Marketing Services at Harte Hanks. "Based on our solid partnership and our full-service suite of capabilities, our client requested our support to create these interactive videos."

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

For media inquiries, contact Jennifer London at Jen.London@HarteHanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706652/Harte-Hanks-Expands-B2B-Services-With-Leading-Global-Transportation-E-Commerce-Business-Solutions-Provider