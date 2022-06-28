DGAP-Ad-hoc: tonies SE / Key word(s): Financing

tonies SE to issue convertible bonds



28-Jun-2022 / 18:43 CET/CEST

tonies SE to issue convertible bonds Luxembourg, June 28, 2022 - tonies SE ("tonies" or the "Company", ISIN: LU2333563281, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: TNIE) decided to issue convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of €10 million, with two €10 million upsize options. Today, the management board of tonies, with approval of the supervisory board, resolved to issue unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of €10 million, maturing in July 2027 (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds will be convertible into newly issued or existing registered class A shares in dematerialized form without nominal value of the Company. The Convertible Bonds will be issued to one investor. Shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded. The Company will initially issue Convertible Bonds with an aggregate principal amount of €10 million but has two €10 million upsize options. The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value with a denomination of €100,000 each and - unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity. The Convertible Bonds have an annual interest rate of 5.00%, payable annually, and a conversion premium of 25.0% above the volume weighted average price of the tonies class A shares on XETRA during the five trading days period that ended on June 23, 2022. The Company is entitled to redeem all, but not some, of the Convertible Bonds prior to maturity at 110% of their nominal value plus accrued interest at the earliest on the second anniversary of the issuance day. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds to support the further growth of the Company and to strengthen its financial flexibility in unprecedented market environments.

Dr. Philipp Storm

