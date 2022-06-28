Controlled Energy Partners is a joint venture formed between Strata Exploration Trust located in Fort Worth and Houston Area, Texas, and Controlled Capital headquartered in New York, NY. The combined new firm is focused on acquiring Producing Asset Portfolios with Drilling Capacity in all major producing energy basins, including the Permian Basin, South Louisiana, and the Gulf Coast Onshore. The Group also provides world class due diligence advisory services accommodating the middle and upper markets across E&P, Midstream, and Downstream transactions.

New York, New York and Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - The future of sustainable energy is looking brighter than ever as two powerhouses combine to form one team.

"We recognize the difficulty in predicting what will happen tomorrow, especially as we rise out of a global pandemic, amongst an administration change within our Nation, and conflicts in Global leadership ," says Jerry Jackson, President and Senior Executive Trustee of Strata Exploration Trust, and Co-Managing President of Controlled Energy Partners. "The future of American Energy, and the production of clean and capital efficient energy isn't a new concept to our team. Over the past 40 years in various energy producing fields/basins, our team has lived by a remarkably simple set of core values: Integrity, Efficiency, Accountability, and Respect, while being attentive to Safety and the Environment. Our Strata team of five (5), has over 200 years' experience, from the field to the boardroom. We provide an exhaustive and timely due diligence and underwriting in Oil & Gas Production and Exploration; that is why our team members have been called on for decades to analyze the viability of energy projects in nearly every major producing energy basin. We are thrilled to partner with the team at Controlled Capital, and we are excited to lead the energy transition together as a team at Controlled Energy Partners."

Jerry Jackson, Jeff Wagner, Phillip Gleason, Dave Scheidegger, Joe Schindler, Greg Moore, Patrick O'Neil, Jeru Morgan, Thomas Lisa and Josh Cohen combined have worked on billions of dollars in oil & gas projects over the past 40 years.

"Our focus is on stewarding our nation's resources in the most environmentally conscious, compliant, and economically efficient and impactful manner," says Josh Cohen, President of Controlled Capital and Co-Managing President of Controlled Energy Partners.

For more information, visit www.controlledcap.com. With media inquiries, please contact Public & Investor Relations, Controlled Development Partners: (917) 584-7042 or josh@controlleddev.com.

ABOUT CONTROLLED ENERGY PARTNERS: Controlled Energy Partners, established in 2022, is a Global Private Equity & Advisory Firm headquartered in New York, NY and Ft. Worth/Houston Area, TX. To-date, Controlled Energy Partners has advised on over $550.0M in executed debt and private equity transactions, and we have been engaged to advise on over $10.0B in exclusively awarded deals across Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Midstream, and Downstream.

