Effective immediately, London-based executive will lead the new overarching global technology division for the world's leading sports and live entertainment organization

AEG has appointed David Jones to the newly-created role of Chief Information Officer, AEG Global Technology it was today announced by the company. In his new and expanded role, Jones will now be responsible for the company's technology strategy and solutions across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. The new AEG Global Technology division will help facilitate the use of data and customer-facing technologies to drive revenue across the business and provide best-in-class customer experiences. Formerly CIO for AEG Europe, David will remain based out of London, assuming ultimate responsibility for implementing innovative technology solutions to bring to life the company's 220,000+ annual events that entertain over 100 million fans each and every year.

"The development of AEG Global Technology further underscores AEG's commitment to ensuring all of our venues, teams and businesses have the digital infrastructure necessary to continue delivering differentiated live, event customer experiences," said Ted Fikre, Vice Chairman and Chief Legal and Development Officer, AEG. "With his exceptional background and history of creating innovative solutions to AEG's technology needs, David is ideally qualified to oversee and spearhead the development of technology required to continue to transform our business into the future."

Supporting scalable growth while also delivering technology expertise, services, and support across AEG's global businesses, David will also oversee the company's information security and privacy teams, providing a consolidated infrastructure that aligns the company's core pillars of technology, data, and innovation globally. In addition, David will work in close alignment with the technology teams at AEG's world-renowned venues like The O2 and Crypto.com Arena, and will also partner with the company's subsidiaries' AEG Presents, AEG Sports and AXS to deliver expertise, services, and support globally.

"As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG's success. The formation of our new AEG Global Technology division will bring together our talented technology staff in the US, Europe and beyond into one team and will ensure that we are able to deliver best-in-class technology solutions today, and in the future. I am thrilled to be leading the company forward on this journey," said Jones.

"Our ambition is to deploy technology to help fans have the very best experience at our events, whether they are watching the LA Kings at Crypto.com Arena, the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, rocking out to a legendry performer at The O2, or enjoying a weekend at one of our renowned festivals. I couldn't be more excited to be leading our new AEG Global Technology division," Jones continued.

A digital and technology leader in the broadcast, entertainment, retail and real estate sectors for over 20 years, David is also the executive sponsor of AEG Europe's PRIDE Employee Network Group which aims to drive change by giving employees a greater voice, as well as fostering a culture of inclusion.

David lives on the Isle of Wight with his husband and graduated from the University of Oxford with Honors in Chemistry.

