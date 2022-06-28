Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Today The Babb Group (TBG) launched a new portal focused on its instructional design and curriculum development services for colleges, universities and corporate learning and development departments. The site can be found at http://www.thebabbgroup.com

The educational consultancy's move comes in response to greater student demand for 100% online courses, micro credentials and entire programs. Many courses were moved online in haste during periods of emergency online learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, faculty and administrators alike have realized that an entire suite of tools and skills are required to create a meaningful learning experience for students who choose not to return to campus.

The Babb Group has long bridged the skills and tools gaps for its clients.

"Our clients now know that emergency remote learning is not online education," said Sheila Fry, COO of TBG. "Conducting lectures by video conference and posting files to online forums are certainly part of online learning, but it's not everything. Our instructional designers work with faculty to create opportunities for engagement between students and the material, students and their instructors, students and their peers. That's expertise we have developed and it is driving demand for our services."

The exclusive focus of the portal on instructional design and curriculum development gives administrators, faculty and L&D leaders a more stream-lined user experience.

"We've always seen ourselves as extensions of our clients' full time staff," Fry said. "The new portal enables the people who need us to access our expertise immediately."

About The Babb Group

The Babb Group offers academic services in online curriculum development, instructional design and subject matter expertise through TheBabbGroup.com. It offers professorial recruitment and academic job search supports through ProfessorServices.com. The Babb Group was founded in 2005 by Dr. Dani Babb and is based in Newport Beach, California. In February 2022 it entered a strategic merger with the Edusity Group of companies that includes Edusity.com and Cudoo.com

Contact: Kate Baggott, kate@edusity.com / 905 359 0876

