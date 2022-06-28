Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 
Tradegate
28.06.22
09:52 Uhr
0,390 Euro
-0,021
-5,06 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2022
American Manganese Inc. to Seek Name Change to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2A) a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to announce it intends to change its name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. at its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on July 8, 2022.

"Over the last five years, we have pioneered the development of li-ion battery recycling-upcycling of cathode materials through our RecycLiCoTM patented process. To reflect the work we have achieved, we decided on a name change that better represents the company's focus on our RecycLiCoTM process," said Larry Reaugh, President, and CEO of American Manganese Inc.

The Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "AMY" despite the name change. Further details about the name change and other Meeting business can be found in the information circular under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

The Company's updated corporate presentation can be found on its website, www.recyclico.com.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706812/American-Manganese-Inc-to-Seek-Name-Change-to-RecycLiCo-Battery-Materials-Inc

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
