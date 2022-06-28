Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced it has won the 2022 Microsoft Swiss Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning the Microsoft Swiss Partner of the Year Award is a tremendous honor for us, especially as it comes so soon after we won Security MSSP of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards at RSAC 2022," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. "These awards recognize how well both companies work together and our shared commitment to excellence in protecting our joint customers from cyber threats."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Open Systems was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Switzerland.

In addition to winning Swiss Partner of the Year, Open Systems was also named a finalist for NGO Partner of the Year, in recognition of its efforts to substantially improve the cyber defenses of a leading, global NGO.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

History With Microsoft

Open Systems is a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner and one of a handful of companies that have received the Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization and Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization certifications. These achievements ensure the company's continued place in MISA's MSSP program, which Open Systems was invited to join when it launched in 2020.

Open Systems Managed Security Services

Open Systems believes a comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity approach is essential for rapid threat detection and an effective response to protect an organization's most critical assets. The Open Systems MDR+ and Open Systems SASE+ services with Mission Control combine certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver 24x7 security and connectivity protection specialized to an organization's environment and business operations.

Open Systems MDR+

Open Systems SASE+

Additional Resources

Press release: Open Systems Recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards Winner for Security MSSP of the Year

Blog: Open Systems Wins Microsoft Security Excellence Award for Security MSSP of the Year

Press release: Open Systems' Co-Innovation With Microsoft Exemplifies the Power of This Ecosystem to Transform Security

Blog: Open Systems Achieves Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialization Certification

Connect With Open Systems

LinkedIn

Twitter

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it's no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005409/en/

Contacts:

Open Systems

Courtney Cantwell

mediarelations@open-systems.com

Bospar

Matt Culbertson

PRforOpenSystems@bospar.com