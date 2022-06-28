Atech recognised as a finalist of 2022 Modern Endpoint Management Microsoft Partner of the Year

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atech Support (Atech) today announced it has been named a finalist of Modern Endpoint Management 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Ryan Langley, CEO of Atech, celebrates the achievement: 'By aligning efforts with Microsoft, we have been able to achieve impressive organic growth and become experts in our field. We are honoured to receive this award in recognition of our solutions and services in endpoint management. We feel privileged to work with some fantastic clients who recognise the enormous difference that technology can make in transforming their business.'

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Atech was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Modern Endpoint Management.

Modern Endpoint Management Partner of the Year recognises a partner with proven expertise in helping customers modernise their endpoint and device management posture while enabling organisations to operate their IT estate with a lower cost. This modernisation includes deployment of Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, leveraging cloud and hybrid identity management with Azure Active Directory, migrating customer to Windows Autopilot for modern device provisioning, and leveraging Microsoft Endpoint Manager for device security, compliance and management.

"I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About Atech

Atech delivers digital transformation, managed security and cloud services in addition to infrastructure and end-user support, with a specific focus and expertise built around optimising the Microsoft technology stack to deliver innovative technology transformation projects. Atech's track record is particularly strong in the private sector, delivering 24 x 7 global support to mid-market and enterprise organisations globally. With a deep focus and specialism in Microsoft technologies, Atech enables, and supports, digital transformation to visionary businesses. More on atech.cloud

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849708/Atech_Logo.jpg