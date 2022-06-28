Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brandon Schwabe as its Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Incoming CFO

Mr. Brandon Schwabe, CPA, CGA, has provided management consulting and corporate finance services to public and private companies for twelve years. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA) and has a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting degree with distinction from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He has also completed the Canadian Securities Course (CSC).

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Glen Wallace for his tenure as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and for his continued support of the Company. The Company wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

NEWFOUNDLAND DISCOVERY CORP.

"Jeremy Prinsen"

President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations

Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com

Direct Line: (604) 440-8474

Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129339