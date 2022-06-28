Strategic Data Sciences: Prime Asset Recovery - Announces Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Solid-State Drive Shredder and Is Offering Free Hard Drive/SSD Shredding With COD

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Prime Asset Recovery (PAR) a leading provider of hard drive data destruction, data center decommissioning, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and e-waste recycling services. With the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2026 Prime Asset Recovery has been helping businesses responsibly recycle e-waste since 2019.

Prime Asset Recovery located in Marietta, GA, is offering the the following services FREE of charge:



- FREE Hard Drive/SSD Shredding or Sanitization with COD (Certificate of Destruction)



- FREE Data Center Decommissioning



- FREE Asset Inventory Reporting



- FREE De-racking and Pick Up (Same Day If Needed)



- FREE E-Waste Recycling







Prime Asset Recovery understands that every business is unique and we're here to help you find the best solution for yours. Our team of experts will work with you to determine the most efficient way to dismantle your existing infrastructure, ensuring that it is disposed of in accordance with current regulations and guidelines. We also have state-of-the-art shredders which can be used for hard drives and SSDs, ensuring your sensitive data cannot be recovered. We even offer same day pick up with no minimum quantities for our datacenter customers who need to meet strict deadlines. We will work with you to determine which of our services best meet your needs and schedule a pick-up date that works for you!

CONTACT:

Adam Levitt

COO, https://primeassetrecovery.com/

info@primeassetrecovery.com

(404) 263-2935

