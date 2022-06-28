Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.06.2022 | 22:32
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Data Sciences: Prime Asset Recovery - Announces Acquisition of State-of-the-Art Solid-State Drive Shredder and Is Offering Free Hard Drive/SSD Shredding With COD

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Prime Asset Recovery (PAR) a leading provider of hard drive data destruction, data center decommissioning, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and e-waste recycling services. With the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2026 Prime Asset Recovery has been helping businesses responsibly recycle e-waste since 2019.

Prime Asset Recovery located in Marietta, GA, is offering the the following services FREE of charge:

- FREE Hard Drive/SSD Shredding or Sanitization with COD (Certificate of Destruction)

- FREE Data Center Decommissioning

- FREE Asset Inventory Reporting

- FREE De-racking and Pick Up (Same Day If Needed)

- FREE E-Waste Recycling

Strategic Data Sciences, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Press release picture




Prime Asset Recovery understands that every business is unique and we're here to help you find the best solution for yours. Our team of experts will work with you to determine the most efficient way to dismantle your existing infrastructure, ensuring that it is disposed of in accordance with current regulations and guidelines. We also have state-of-the-art shredders which can be used for hard drives and SSDs, ensuring your sensitive data cannot be recovered. We even offer same day pick up with no minimum quantities for our datacenter customers who need to meet strict deadlines. We will work with you to determine which of our services best meet your needs and schedule a pick-up date that works for you!

CONTACT:
Adam Levitt
COO, https://primeassetrecovery.com/
info@primeassetrecovery.com
(404) 263-2935

SOURCE: Strategic Data Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706789/Prime-Asset-Recovery-Announces-Acquisition-of-State-of-the-Art-Solid-State-Drive-Shredder-and-Is-Offering-Free-Hard-DriveSSD-Shredding-With-COD

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.