New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Next 100X Gems, a crypto-oriented social media platform with a Twitter audience of around 83,000 followers that provides crypto-related news and shout outs for emerging crypto projects, is preparing to launch marketing campaigns for upcoming projects on several mainstream media channels, allowing them to build an online presence and gain maximum recognition.





Next 100X Gems

"We believe this will help prospective projects create a strong hold within the community and attract more investors even before the token launch," a spokesperson for the Next 100X Gems team explained. The Next 100X Gems platform provides extensive, yet easily digestible, analysis of crypto projects.

Since its beginning in 2021, the platform has quickly evolved to become one of the most popular sources of crypto and NFT news and information about new projects. With a vast community of around 83,000 members, the Next 100X Gems is filled with crypto enthusiasts from all corners of the world.

Another noteworthy part of the Next 100X Gems community is how it brings individuals together from all sorts of backgrounds over their shared passion in cryptocurrency. The team at Next 100X Gems strives to be fair and unbiased as one of the industry's largest crypto review and news hubs. They do this by discussing not just the strengths of a cryptocurrency project but also its limits and risks.





Next 100X Gems

"As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, it attracts fresh waves of investors who are prone to scams and other vulnerabilities prevalent in the crypto industry. To counteract this, we have created a welcoming and helpful community that collaborates to analyze projects' features and shortcomings," Next 100X Gems' owner said. The fast expanding market will surely continue to evolve, but one thing will always remain constant, according to the Next 100X Gems team, "We will continue to welcome new individuals and projects into our community and learn about cryptocurrencies together."

About Next 100X Gems

Next 100X Gems is a cryptocurrency-focused social media network that provides news on cryptocurrencies and current market trends, as well as crypto project reviews, to help investors perform their own thorough research.

Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | Facebook

Media Contact

Next 100X Gems

Name: Nahid Hasan

Email: next100xgems@gmail.com

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129333