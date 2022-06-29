Optimizer Enterprise is an easy-to-use tool that enables real-time ESG score estimation, simplifies ESG score management, and provides ESG modelling for organisations.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - ESGAI Technologies Inc. ("ESG.AI" or the "Company") is excited to announce the commercial availability of the Company's Optimizer Enterprise tool. Optimizer Enterprise is part of ESG.AI's suite of products and services that makes life easier for corporate teams who are responsible for their organisation's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scoring and performance. ESG.AI's unique user interface reduces the complexity and improves transparency of ESG scoring, bringing objective data-driven clarity to management, modelling, and planning of ESG and sustainability for organisations.

ESG.AI's suite of tools helps organisations take control of their future business value by estimating current and future ESG scores and allowing prioritisation of ESG actions to maximise score improvement. Organisations have access to real-time data, provided by Refinitiv, a LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, compiled in a simple, easy-to-use platform.

"By leveraging the comprehensive ESG data set from Refinitiv, we enable organizations to have an unprecedented level of transparency and insight into historical, current and projected ESG scores," said Nicholas Miller, the CEO of ESG.AI.

Optimizer Enterprise uses machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to help take the guesswork out of which ESG metrics to focus on by highlighting the ones that are most impactful for each individual organisation. Unique graphical displays of the organisation's relative positioning for its industry segment and geographic region provides unique insights to ESG and sustainability teams. Missing data points and weak metrics are exposed, and opportunities to take the lead versus the competition can be tagged by complexity-to-execute and prioritised for implementation.

"We are excited to partner with ESG.AI to enable listed companies to have better insights into their ESG scores and underlying metrics using the ESG.AI platform and ESG data from Refinitiv," said Cornelia Andersson, Group Leader of Sustainable Finance and Investment for the London Stock Exchange Group.

Business leaders from across your organisation can deep-dive into comprehensive and transparent ESG data that includes underlying metrics and assumptions. In addition, leaders can easily manipulate forward-thinking AI-powered models to most effectively allocate resources for maximum business value and reduced risk.

Optimizer Enterprise has been in Beta Trials with a broad spectrum of industry users and will be available for commercial customers in August 2022. To find out more about ESG.AI or the Company's suite of tools please visit www.esg.ai.

About ESGAI Technologies Inc.

ESGAI Technologies Inc. offers decision support platforms that enable organizations to better evaluate historical, current, and projected ESG scores utilising ESG data provided by Refinitiv. The ESG.AI platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, to provide organizations with unprecedented insights into their ESG scores and maximizes opportunities for ESG score strategic planning and improvement. For more information visit www.esg.ai.

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With $6.25 billion in revenue, over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people with choice and opportunity - driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners. For more information visit: www.refinitiv.com.

