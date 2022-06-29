Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Presents Rare Private Townhouse at Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Atlanta Realty Expert Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Presents 5-star Waldorf Astoria Hotel Property

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty, Atlanta's leading luxury realtor , presents a rare and upgraded private 4-story townhouse with 4-car garage and in-house elevator that is a part of the 5-star Waldorf Astoria hotel, located in the heart of Buckhead. This prime 3-bedroom, loft and 4-bathroom location within walking distance of the best shopping and restaurants in Buckhead, supporting a luxurious and turnkey lifestyle. Offering a 4-story end unit townhouse with gated courtyard entrance, 3376 Peachtree Road, NE #3 is offered for $2,500,000.

The journey into this one-of-a-kind property begins with the residence entrance at the hotel. Outside, guests will make their way through the gorgeous English gardens and enchanting pond to a private end unit. Presented with a secure gate and private professionally landscaped courtyard, this townhouse provides absolute privacy despite its popular location.

This extraordinary opportunity comes around very rarely, as there are only three separate villas located at the Waldorf Astoria. Inside the townhouse, there are a collection of captivating upgrades, including, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, automated lighting, and a secure 4-car garage with an excellent capacity for storage and an in-home elevator with secure access to all four levels of the home.

Inside, architects Harrison Design created a transitional, modern and welcoming environment, providing fresh finishes that make the space unmatched in design. Bringing together marble waterfall countertops, stunning wide plank oak hardwood floors, and open rooms with high ceilings across all three levels, the aesthetic redefines modern luxury.

The kitchen acts as the heart of the home, offering a beautiful breakfast room and a door leading out to a private dining patio. The kitchen itself is filled with natural light thanks to a wall of windows and offers a walk-in pantry for plenty of food storage. The interior dining room is located just outside of the kitchen, complete with a butler's pantry that opens to the nearby living room and fireplace. A second morning kitchen and second laundry room can also be found in this home in the private owner's suite on the 4th floor. On days when cooking doesn't fit into the schedule, residents can also enjoy 24-hour room service from the hotel.

For entertaining, homeowners will enjoy using the full bar, as well as the courtyard and private English gardens. A little privacy can be enjoyed during visits with the nearby private office, which opens up to the outdoor courtyard as well. Upstairs, the property offers an open area that can be used as an entertaining space or a second upstairs living room. This townhome offers plenty of room for guests with its two additional bedrooms and loft, making it ideal for hosting gatherings or having visitors stay on the property itself.

On the top floor, homeowners will find the private owner's suite, which has been fitted with its own patio and is perfect for relaxation and private morning kitchen. The suite comes with a beautiful and modern bathroom that has been designed with a marble bath with dual vanities, an expansive soaking tub, a walk-in shower, and a captivating custom closet that can hold any number of personal items.

With this townhouse, property owners receive all the benefits of hotel guests and more. Completed with a private lobby with a 24-hour concierge that is dedicated to the Waldorf Astoria residents and their guests, entering and exiting the property is always easy. A private garage service and valet are also available, making it easy to travel in comfort. The on-site maintenance engineers are available at the convenience of residents, ensuring that the property will stay fully functional throughout the year with no work on behalf of the owner.

Adding to the value and enjoyment of this property, residents also gain 24-hour access to the hotel's collection of world-class luxury amenities, including a climate-controlled saltwater swimming pool, a vitality pool, a full spa with sauna and steam room, and a state-of-the-art fitness center that is currently undergoing renovations to provide an even more exceptional experience. Pairing this with the redesigned 5-star lounge and café, Brassica, homeowners will find that there is always easy access to anything that they need. For those who are ready to move in and start enjoying the property on day one, 3376 Peachtree Road, NE #3 provides a wonderful fit.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is a leader in Atlanta's luxury market, with 18 years of real estate experience. She is a consistent top-performing luxury agent, who sold over $70+ million in real estate in 2021 with 26 transactions and more than $320+ million during her entire career with 176 transactions.

Debra represents the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Specialist and is a current member of the exclusive International Luxury Alliance (ILA) elevating her offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing approximately 100,000 independent sales associates in approximately 3,000 offices in 40 countries and territories.

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's finest properties because of her uniquely designed marketing strategy, discretion, client service and professionalism. By partnering with Coldwell Banker Realty, Debra's intention is to maximize exposure nationally of her client's properties by utilizing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as a Global Luxury Specialist.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over eighteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,200 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty, Atlanta Luxury real estate

Address: 3050 Peachtree Rd NW, Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: https://www.DebraAJohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@cbrealty.com

Phone: (404) 312-1959

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamdebrajohnston_luxuryrealtor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

