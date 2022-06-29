BANGKOK, June 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Play-2-Earn Hybrid Expo Asia, the world's first event focused specifically on the Play-2-Earn industry for businesses only, is to be held this year in Bangkok, Thailand from August 10 to 13 at W Hotel Bangkok and Metaverse. With up to 250 physical C-suites and more than 500 virtual attendees expected from all around the world, the expo is to bring together the entire ecosystem of the P2E industry from guilds, venture capitalists, game developers, exchanges, launch pads, and key opinion leaders.

With a direct approach to connecting the most experienced individuals and companies and building a strong P2E community, the expo stands out by focusing entirely on a business-to-business approach rather than being consumer-centric.

What to Expect at P2E Hybrid Expo Asia



3-Day programme will present an immersive experience for more than 250 physical and up to 2,000 virtual attendees. More than 50 speakers will participate in panel discussions to share their insights and experiences. Each day will end with an evening of networking at a unique location across Bangkok, including at W Bangkok's very own House of Sathorn featuring welcome drinks on the first night. The second night will be at Bangkok's one of the trendiest rooftop bars at Tichuca Bar and the event will end off with a pool party at Wet Deck at W Bangkok on the last night.

A business matching portal will be provided for all the attendees one month prior to the event to be able to request for meetings with others in attendance to nurture connections and synergies for partnerships. With virtual booths of sponsors in tow, the hybrid component of P2E Expo Expo will ensure virtual attendees from around the world will have access to all the insights being shared.

Play-2-Earn Industry in 2022

Play-2-Earn Hybrid Expo Asia comes at a significant time in the P2E industry, having taken off just a year ago. Despite being in its early stages, a huge number of game projects have raised a significant amount of funding and the concept of Play-to-Earn has evolved into Play-to-Earn and Move-to-Earn. There is a significant shift for traditional game developers to join the Web3 movement, which demonstrates P2E as an industry itself making a real impact and empowering third world countries.

P2E industry being in its early phases of development is more the reason to attend, connect, and share insights with those in the same field to strengthen the community and the industry. The environmental conditions such as the bear market we are facing today further underscores the need for the P2E industry to evolve and find the perfect balance to self-sustain and grow.

Final Winner at Pitch Competition to Win up to $3,000,000!

Impressive lineup of judges from the P2E space will be physically present at the event including venture capitalists and guilds such as DFG/Jsquare, Enjin Starter, Faculty Group, Openspace ventures, SeaX Ventures, and YGG SEA. Every game is able to submit its whitepaper on the website to be shortlisted and invited to pitch. With a total of 8 pitches by game developers, the pitch competition at P2E Hybrid Expo Asia is one of the most coveted parts of the event programme especially with more attention towards the introduction of the new games that are emerging in the market.

Future of Play-2-Earn Hybrid Expo Asia

Play-2-Earn Hybrid Expo Asia stays true to its mission of empowering the P2E ecosystem and is looking to host the expo throughout the year with its subsequent one planned for early 2023 in the exciting destination of Bali, Indonesia. Bali is widely known for playing host to a huge surge of Web 3.0 and blockchain residences from those flying in from around the world and it will be an exciting spot to kickstart 2023 for the P2E community.

