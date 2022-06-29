The past business year was extremely successful for Germany's leading "next generation broker" in terms of client assets under management, the Smartbroker. Although wallstreet:online AG, which will operate under the name Smartbroker Holding AG in the future, intends to grow by around 25% in 2022, the current year is considered a transitional year. Currently, the Berliners are working at full speed on Smartbroker 2.0. With the presentation of the "Case Study 2026" at the recent Annual General Meeting, the optimized model was presented - the potential became clear. Due to the significant correction of the share in recent months, this is a more than interesting entry opportunity at a reduced level.

