Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 28

29 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 90,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 350.2160 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 351.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 348.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,222,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,868,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2097348.50 08:28:0400059732923TRLO0LSE
1470348.50 08:28:0400059732924TRLO0LSE
150350.50 10:10:2700059736150TRLO0LSE
681350.50 10:10:2700059736151TRLO0LSE
500350.50 10:10:2700059736152TRLO0LSE
600350.00 10:16:4700059736344TRLO0LSE
1094350.00 10:16:4700059736345TRLO0LSE
1350.00 10:16:4700059736346TRLO0LSE
602350.00 10:16:4700059736347TRLO0LSE
814350.00 10:16:4700059736348TRLO0LSE
153350.00 10:16:4700059736351TRLO0LSE
1511349.50 10:16:4700059736354TRLO0LSE
683350.00 10:32:1200059736817TRLO0LSE
1008350.00 10:32:1200059736819TRLO0LSE
600350.00 10:33:1700059736876TRLO0LSE
904350.00 10:33:1700059736877TRLO0LSE
941350.00 10:33:1700059736878TRLO0LSE
583350.00 10:33:1700059736879TRLO0LSE
494349.50 10:33:1800059736889TRLO0LSE
1288349.50 10:46:2100059737207TRLO0LSE
362351.00 11:20:4000059738095TRLO0LSE
1334351.00 11:20:4000059738096TRLO0LSE
1676351.50 11:42:4100059738946TRLO0LSE
107351.50 11:42:4100059738948TRLO0LSE
43351.50 12:16:4100059740146TRLO0LSE
34351.50 12:16:4100059740147TRLO0LSE
264351.50 12:16:4100059740148TRLO0LSE
1000351.50 12:16:4100059740149TRLO0LSE
361351.50 12:16:4100059740150TRLO0LSE
1479351.50 12:37:4100059740741TRLO0LSE
1659351.00 12:42:0200059740858TRLO0LSE
1726350.50 12:42:0200059740861TRLO0LSE
1257349.50 12:45:2000059740929TRLO0LSE
186349.50 12:52:3500059741092TRLO0LSE
1724349.50 12:52:3500059741093TRLO0LSE
600350.00 13:23:2900059742135TRLO0LSE
919350.00 13:23:2900059742136TRLO0LSE
460350.00 13:23:2900059742137TRLO0LSE
1200350.00 13:23:2900059742138TRLO0LSE
1701350.00 13:23:2900059742141TRLO0LSE
497350.00 13:53:5400059743265TRLO0LSE
522350.00 13:53:5400059743266TRLO0LSE
676350.00 13:53:5400059743267TRLO0LSE
32350.00 13:53:5400059743268TRLO0LSE
597349.50 14:00:0200059743516TRLO0LSE
715349.50 14:00:3700059743556TRLO0LSE
1076349.50 14:00:3700059743557TRLO0LSE
826349.50 14:15:0200059744341TRLO0LSE
921349.50 14:15:0200059744342TRLO0LSE
530349.00 14:15:0200059744343TRLO0LSE
1087349.00 14:15:0200059744344TRLO0LSE
1562348.50 14:31:3900059745355TRLO0LSE
1452348.50 14:31:3900059745356TRLO0LSE
1458349.00 14:32:2700059745499TRLO0LSE
541350.50 14:34:0400059745800TRLO0LSE
500350.50 14:34:0400059745801TRLO0LSE
1420350.50 14:35:0400059745888TRLO0LSE
284350.50 14:35:0400059745889TRLO0LSE
278351.00 14:39:3400059746505TRLO0LSE
663351.00 14:39:3400059746506TRLO0LSE
1536350.50 14:40:0200059746539TRLO0LSE
1673350.50 14:40:0200059746540TRLO0LSE
710351.00 14:56:2800059748387TRLO0LSE
938351.00 14:56:2800059748388TRLO0LSE
1567351.00 14:56:2800059748389TRLO0LSE
1506350.50 15:02:2400059748978TRLO0LSE
600350.50 15:03:0400059749121TRLO0LSE
1012350.50 15:03:0400059749122TRLO0LSE
278351.00 15:21:1200059751069TRLO0LSE
1162351.00 15:21:1200059751070TRLO0LSE
1697351.00 15:21:1200059751071TRLO0LSE
1525350.50 15:21:1200059751072TRLO0LSE
313350.50 15:39:1500059752700TRLO0LSE
1313350.50 15:39:1500059752701TRLO0LSE
184350.00 15:39:2700059752723TRLO0LSE
1385350.00 15:46:5500059753509TRLO0LSE
1661350.00 15:46:5500059753510TRLO0LSE
600350.00 15:46:5500059753512TRLO0LSE
969350.00 15:46:5500059753513TRLO0LSE
1571350.00 15:48:3400059753681TRLO0LSE
503351.00 15:58:3400059754515TRLO0LSE
1033351.00 15:58:3400059754516TRLO0LSE
582351.00 15:59:0400059754539TRLO0LSE
1090351.00 15:59:0400059754540TRLO0LSE
500351.00 15:59:0400059754541TRLO0LSE
178351.00 15:59:0400059754542TRLO0LSE
553351.00 15:59:1400059754555TRLO0LSE
268351.00 15:59:1400059754556TRLO0LSE
581351.00 15:59:1400059754557TRLO0LSE
711351.50 16:07:5400059755445TRLO0LSE
590351.50 16:07:5400059755446TRLO0LSE
1733351.00 16:08:5400059755538TRLO0LSE
1200351.00 16:11:5400059755921TRLO0LSE
265351.00 16:11:5400059755922TRLO0LSE
285350.50 16:15:0100059756146TRLO0LSE
18350.50 16:16:2000059756380TRLO0LSE
764350.50 16:16:2400059756401TRLO0LSE
383350.50 16:16:2400059756402TRLO0LSE
1097350.50 16:16:2400059756403TRLO0LSE
486350.50 16:16:2400059756404TRLO0LSE
1706350.00 16:17:2500059756535TRLO0LSE
113350.00 16:18:1400059756616TRLO0LSE
500350.00 16:18:1400059756617TRLO0LSE
714350.00 16:19:0400059756728TRLO0LSE
152350.00 16:20:5100059756949TRLO0LSE
133350.00 16:23:5400059757249TRLO0LSE
467350.00 16:23:5400059757250TRLO0LSE
1292350.00 16:23:5400059757251TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

