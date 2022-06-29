Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

29 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 90,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 350.2160 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 351.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 348.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,222,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,868,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2097 348.50 08:28:04 00059732923TRLO0 LSE 1470 348.50 08:28:04 00059732924TRLO0 LSE 150 350.50 10:10:27 00059736150TRLO0 LSE 681 350.50 10:10:27 00059736151TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 10:10:27 00059736152TRLO0 LSE 600 350.00 10:16:47 00059736344TRLO0 LSE 1094 350.00 10:16:47 00059736345TRLO0 LSE 1 350.00 10:16:47 00059736346TRLO0 LSE 602 350.00 10:16:47 00059736347TRLO0 LSE 814 350.00 10:16:47 00059736348TRLO0 LSE 153 350.00 10:16:47 00059736351TRLO0 LSE 1511 349.50 10:16:47 00059736354TRLO0 LSE 683 350.00 10:32:12 00059736817TRLO0 LSE 1008 350.00 10:32:12 00059736819TRLO0 LSE 600 350.00 10:33:17 00059736876TRLO0 LSE 904 350.00 10:33:17 00059736877TRLO0 LSE 941 350.00 10:33:17 00059736878TRLO0 LSE 583 350.00 10:33:17 00059736879TRLO0 LSE 494 349.50 10:33:18 00059736889TRLO0 LSE 1288 349.50 10:46:21 00059737207TRLO0 LSE 362 351.00 11:20:40 00059738095TRLO0 LSE 1334 351.00 11:20:40 00059738096TRLO0 LSE 1676 351.50 11:42:41 00059738946TRLO0 LSE 107 351.50 11:42:41 00059738948TRLO0 LSE 43 351.50 12:16:41 00059740146TRLO0 LSE 34 351.50 12:16:41 00059740147TRLO0 LSE 264 351.50 12:16:41 00059740148TRLO0 LSE 1000 351.50 12:16:41 00059740149TRLO0 LSE 361 351.50 12:16:41 00059740150TRLO0 LSE 1479 351.50 12:37:41 00059740741TRLO0 LSE 1659 351.00 12:42:02 00059740858TRLO0 LSE 1726 350.50 12:42:02 00059740861TRLO0 LSE 1257 349.50 12:45:20 00059740929TRLO0 LSE 186 349.50 12:52:35 00059741092TRLO0 LSE 1724 349.50 12:52:35 00059741093TRLO0 LSE 600 350.00 13:23:29 00059742135TRLO0 LSE 919 350.00 13:23:29 00059742136TRLO0 LSE 460 350.00 13:23:29 00059742137TRLO0 LSE 1200 350.00 13:23:29 00059742138TRLO0 LSE 1701 350.00 13:23:29 00059742141TRLO0 LSE 497 350.00 13:53:54 00059743265TRLO0 LSE 522 350.00 13:53:54 00059743266TRLO0 LSE 676 350.00 13:53:54 00059743267TRLO0 LSE 32 350.00 13:53:54 00059743268TRLO0 LSE 597 349.50 14:00:02 00059743516TRLO0 LSE 715 349.50 14:00:37 00059743556TRLO0 LSE 1076 349.50 14:00:37 00059743557TRLO0 LSE 826 349.50 14:15:02 00059744341TRLO0 LSE 921 349.50 14:15:02 00059744342TRLO0 LSE 530 349.00 14:15:02 00059744343TRLO0 LSE 1087 349.00 14:15:02 00059744344TRLO0 LSE 1562 348.50 14:31:39 00059745355TRLO0 LSE 1452 348.50 14:31:39 00059745356TRLO0 LSE 1458 349.00 14:32:27 00059745499TRLO0 LSE 541 350.50 14:34:04 00059745800TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 14:34:04 00059745801TRLO0 LSE 1420 350.50 14:35:04 00059745888TRLO0 LSE 284 350.50 14:35:04 00059745889TRLO0 LSE 278 351.00 14:39:34 00059746505TRLO0 LSE 663 351.00 14:39:34 00059746506TRLO0 LSE 1536 350.50 14:40:02 00059746539TRLO0 LSE 1673 350.50 14:40:02 00059746540TRLO0 LSE 710 351.00 14:56:28 00059748387TRLO0 LSE 938 351.00 14:56:28 00059748388TRLO0 LSE 1567 351.00 14:56:28 00059748389TRLO0 LSE 1506 350.50 15:02:24 00059748978TRLO0 LSE 600 350.50 15:03:04 00059749121TRLO0 LSE 1012 350.50 15:03:04 00059749122TRLO0 LSE 278 351.00 15:21:12 00059751069TRLO0 LSE 1162 351.00 15:21:12 00059751070TRLO0 LSE 1697 351.00 15:21:12 00059751071TRLO0 LSE 1525 350.50 15:21:12 00059751072TRLO0 LSE 313 350.50 15:39:15 00059752700TRLO0 LSE 1313 350.50 15:39:15 00059752701TRLO0 LSE 184 350.00 15:39:27 00059752723TRLO0 LSE 1385 350.00 15:46:55 00059753509TRLO0 LSE 1661 350.00 15:46:55 00059753510TRLO0 LSE 600 350.00 15:46:55 00059753512TRLO0 LSE 969 350.00 15:46:55 00059753513TRLO0 LSE 1571 350.00 15:48:34 00059753681TRLO0 LSE 503 351.00 15:58:34 00059754515TRLO0 LSE 1033 351.00 15:58:34 00059754516TRLO0 LSE 582 351.00 15:59:04 00059754539TRLO0 LSE 1090 351.00 15:59:04 00059754540TRLO0 LSE 500 351.00 15:59:04 00059754541TRLO0 LSE 178 351.00 15:59:04 00059754542TRLO0 LSE 553 351.00 15:59:14 00059754555TRLO0 LSE 268 351.00 15:59:14 00059754556TRLO0 LSE 581 351.00 15:59:14 00059754557TRLO0 LSE 711 351.50 16:07:54 00059755445TRLO0 LSE 590 351.50 16:07:54 00059755446TRLO0 LSE 1733 351.00 16:08:54 00059755538TRLO0 LSE 1200 351.00 16:11:54 00059755921TRLO0 LSE 265 351.00 16:11:54 00059755922TRLO0 LSE 285 350.50 16:15:01 00059756146TRLO0 LSE 18 350.50 16:16:20 00059756380TRLO0 LSE 764 350.50 16:16:24 00059756401TRLO0 LSE 383 350.50 16:16:24 00059756402TRLO0 LSE 1097 350.50 16:16:24 00059756403TRLO0 LSE 486 350.50 16:16:24 00059756404TRLO0 LSE 1706 350.00 16:17:25 00059756535TRLO0 LSE 113 350.00 16:18:14 00059756616TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 16:18:14 00059756617TRLO0 LSE 714 350.00 16:19:04 00059756728TRLO0 LSE 152 350.00 16:20:51 00059756949TRLO0 LSE 133 350.00 16:23:54 00059757249TRLO0 LSE 467 350.00 16:23:54 00059757250TRLO0 LSE 1292 350.00 16:23:54 00059757251TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com